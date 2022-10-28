A beta test of the student debt relief application website was launched recently by the U.S. Department of Education. The site will be available intermittently until the full launch later this month, with the application taking about five minutes to complete.

There’s no advantage to applying before the full launch, according to the department. But confusion is likely for many who are navigating this new process.

