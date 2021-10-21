PIERRE — The Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee and the House Legislative Redistricting Committee will hold their sixth and seventh meetings, respectively, of the 2021 interim on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meetings are being conducted via electronic conference and at the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee is meeting in Room 414 to take public testimony and finalize the Senate Map Proposal. The House Legislative Redistricting Committee will finalize the House Map Proposal and take public testimony at their meeting in Room 413. Both agendas are available online at https://www.sdlegislature.gov/
Information regarding redistricting in South Dakota, including census numbers, laws, current maps, court cases, resources, and the South Dakota Redistricting Timetable for 2021, is available on the LRC website at https://sdlegislature.gov/Redistricting/Home.
