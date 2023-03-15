Moving Right Along

With the final pieces of its plan coming together, the Yankton School District (YSD) aims to break ground on a new school facility next month.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the YSD Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) has been tentatively set for 11 a.m. April 20, with an alternate inclement weather date of April 21, according to an announcement by the school district last week.
It’s been less than a year since the Yankton School Board approved the planning and development of an ECDC to house all pre-K, junior-K and kindergarten classes. Since then, the approximately $25 million project has moved swiftly.
At its Monday meeting, the school board approved mechanisms to finance the project entirely with capital outlay certificates. School officials have emphasized throughout the process that this project will not cost the taxpayers anything.
“(The project) is financed with capital outlay certificates, already part of our finance levies or school levies that are assessed annually,” YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz told the Press & Dakotan. “This does not raise taxes. Because we’re doing this financing, it is not going to impact property taxes whatsoever.”
Monday, the school board approved a letter of engagement with brokerage and investment banking firm D.A. Davidson & Co. Per a preliminary schedule presented at the meeting by Jerry Spethman, senior vice president of D.A. Davidson & Co., the funding should be available April 13.
Next, the board approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of $25.5 million — the face value of the debt — in capital outlay certificates, and then approved a State Aid Pledge Agreement with the South Dakota Health and Educational Facilities Authority to ensure the best possible interest rates.
Ultimately, the face value of the capital outlay certificates issue could exceed $27 million, depending on market conditions in the next few weeks, Spethman said, noting that those conditions are favorable at this time.
On a side note, anyone interested can purchase YSD capital outlay certificates through D.A. Davidson. The smallest purchase amount would be $5,000, he said.
Despite the ease with which the school board progressed through Monday’s meeting, a lot of preliminary work went into creating that moment.
“Prior to (Monday) night, the district was debt free and had purposely worked toward being debt free,” Bietz said, noting that YSD has been debt-free since 2020. “Once we had all of our debt paid, this became a reality: to build this new early childhood facility.”
Having put together a budget for the project, the school district decided to finance it with the certificates, which are a form of municipal bond backed by the YSD capital outlay levy, Bietz said.
“(This is) not a separate, stand-alone tax levy that raises taxes, it’s not an opt-out. It is a financing tool,” he said. “That’s the whole idea here.”
In September, YSD entered into a purchase agreement on a 12.2-acre section of a larger property on the north edge of Yankton near Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Actual sale of the property did not occur until Valentine’s Day.
In the December-January timeframe, the larger property was annexed into the City of Yankton. Prior to that, YSD received a conditional-use permit (CUP) to locate its facility on a section of the larger parcel.
Also in December, the school district selected McGough Construction of Sioux Falls as the general contractor over other companies that bid on the project.
“The next official action the school board will take (will be) to act on the guaranteed maximum price of the brick-and-mortar portion of the project,” Bietz said, adding that the action could take place in late April at a special school board meeting or potentially, at the May school board meeting. “There are a lot of moving parts, but we are collectively working as a team through the finishing stages of design and budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.