Moving Right Along
An architectural rendition of the completed Early Childhood Development Center. As funding and planning phases near completion, the Yankton School District aims to break ground on the facility next month.

With the final pieces of its plan coming together, the Yankton School District (YSD) aims to break ground on a new school facility next month.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the YSD Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) has been tentatively set for 11 a.m. April 20, with an alternate inclement weather date of April 21, according to an announcement by the school district last week.

