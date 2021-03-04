The Yankton City Commission candidates field is officially set.
With no new petitions being received via mail this week, challengers Mike Villanueva, Stacey Nickels, Michael Grave, Thomas Bixler, former commissioner Curt Bernard, and incumbents Bridget Benson and Nathan V. Johnson will face off for three open spots on the Yankton City Commission.
According to an email from the City of Yankton, absentee voting for the April 13 election will begin March 22 and will be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays in the city finance office at City Hall.
