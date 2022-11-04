The Vote Is On

Tuesday marks Election Day, but thousands of ballots are already in the boxes around the Yankton region.
Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem has received more than 3,400 absentee ballots for next week’s general election – and she looks for a big push that could surpass the last non-presidential year.
The Yankton County Commission race has become highly competitive, with five candidates running for the three open seats.
“Monday, I think, will be pretty steady,” she said. “We have 3,438 absentee ballots out of 14,620 active voters, so that’s about 22%. In 2018, for the last governor’s race, we had 4,000 absentee ballots. We might surpass that number this year. We’ll see how the turnout goes.”
Across South Dakota, voters are taking advantage of the state’s law that no longer requires giving a reason for requesting an absentee ballot. As a result, a large percentage of the ballots is already cast before polls open Election Day.
“The people of Yankton County love absentee voting,” Hojem said. “Based on that, I think we’ll have a good turnout for a non-presidential year. Not a record breaker, perhaps, but a good turnout.”
The Press & Dakotan reached out to area South Dakota and Nebraska counties and received the following responses by deadline.
SOUTH DAKOTA
• BON HOMME: Auditor Tammy Brunken had received 345 ballots as of Friday afternoon, representing 11.5% of the registered voters.
Brunken doesn’t expect any major surge –- “probably the normal” -- in absentee balloting Monday.
Bon Homme County has no countywide races to stimulate local interest, although the ballot measure on recreational marijuana could bring out more voters, the auditor said.
Brunken has not detected much confusion over redistricting. In the end, she anticipates a turnout of 50-60%.
• CHARLES MIX: Auditor Jason Gant reported, as of Friday, his county had received 312 of the 382 absentee ballots requested. Those 312 voters represent 5.8% of the 5,393 active voters.
In 2018, the last midterm elections, Charles Mix County received a 63.37% turnout, Gant said.
“I’m anticipating a similar turnout for 2022,” he said. “People really like being able to absentee vote from their kitchen table as well as (the alternative of) stopping into the auditor’s office and casting a ballot.”
• CLAY: As of Friday, Auditor Carri Crum reported an upward tick in absentee balloting.
“We have had over 1,500 absentee voters at this time, and the number is steadily increasing,” she said. “At this point, it represents a 17.8% turnout.”
Clay County’s voter turnout may be fueled by both candidate races and ballot measures, Crum said. Voters will decide the fate of a proposed public safety center.
“Locally, people are interested in the jail and law enforcement center bond issue and the County Commission race,” she said. “I expect to have a higher-than-average-turnout for a mid-term election due to the popular local items. Redistricting has caused a bit of confusion for legislative districts, but Clay County commissioners are elected at-large.”
• HUTCHINSON: Auditor Diane Murtha has received 371 of 4,874 active voters so far for a 7.6% turnout.
“In 2018, we had 616 out of 5,073 active voters, which is 12%,” she said. “The 2020 election doesn’t count since that was due to COVID.”
Murtha sees one particular contest possibly driving Hutchinson County voter turnout.
“I think the governor race is making people who are going to be gone on Election Day absentee vote,” she said. “We are not expecting a late rush, unless the (Hutterite) colonies all decide to come and vote. We will not be extending our hours for voting.”
Murtha sees voters embracing the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
“Voters love early voting. They can take their time when they vote and not feel they have to rush,” she said. “The elderly and college students really like early voting.”
NEBRASKA
In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties operate by-mail voting, where ballots are mailed and then returned by the end of Election Day.
• CEDAR: County Clerk Dave Dowling believes the by-mail voting process has proven a huge success as it has moved from a few precincts to implementation for his entire county.
For this election, he has mailed out a little more than 5,700 ballots. He has been a strong advocate for all-mail balloting and applied to be one of the first northeast Nebraska counties to go that route.
The change has resulted in higher voter turnout compared to the past use of polling places and the limited hours on Election Day, Dowling said.
“We have been getting 20-25% more on voter turnout with the mailing of ballots,” he said.
Dowling predicts a slightly lower turnout this year, given the lack of a presidential race and many local races. The ballot contains a few candidate races, including the District 40 legislative race. Also, Wynot voters will decide a sales-tax measure.
“We don’t have many local contested races, only state races,” the clerk said. “Therefore, I’m thinking 65% turnout or close to that figure. The voter turnout for our 2018 election (another non-presidential year) was 63%.”
• DIXON: County Clerk Cindy Purucker reported a relatively strong start to absentee voting with the Monday push still ahead.
“We have had about 38% turnout so far. The last mid-term election had a total of 60.8% turnout (for Dixon County),” she said. “Locally, we do not have any highly contested races. There are a couple initiatives on the ballot for voter ID & minimum wage.”
However, she does anticipate higher voter turnout with the all-mail balloting.
“If you look at the statistics, you will notice that it runs on a non-presidential election year about 55-60%,” she said. “This will be the first non-presidential (year) that we have done totally by mail, so it could be more.”
Purucker pointed to local contests that could drive voter turnout.
“We have a local school board race with quite a few candidates, and a couple village boards that have competition,” she said. “I think we will have a number of people wait until the last minute to turn in their ballots. There was some scuttlebutt about having everyone wait until late in the day Election Day to turn in ballots.”
• KNOX: As of Friday, Knox County had surpassed 50% voter turnout, according to County Clerk Joann Fischer.
“We mailed around 5,313 ballots to registered active voters with an active status,” she said. “As of noon (Friday), we have 2,896 accepted ballots which is 54.5% of the active voters or 52.5% of the total voters.”
Besides congressional and legislative races, voters will decide city, school and other races, along with ballot measures.
“I expect this election to be one of our biggest mid-term turnouts,” she said. “Most of the interest on the local level is for school board elections and city elections. There are several townships and villages with competition, as well.”
Fischer remains optimistic of high turnout even during a midterm election.
“Our turnout in the 2020 general election was nearly 85%.I am hoping for that amount this election,” she said. “We have a number of local races, such as the Crofton School Board where there are five candidates on the ballot and, just in the last week, three candidates filed as write-in candidates. The Bloomfield School Board race is also contested.”
In addition, the Crofton and Bloomfield city elections have races for both mayor and council, while the Wausa village election has voters choosing three candidates for the board of trustees.
