The Vote Is On
Buy Now

Area county auditors say local races and ballot measures are pushing a surge in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Tuesday marks Election Day, but thousands of ballots are already in the boxes around the Yankton region.

Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem has received more than 3,400 absentee ballots for next week’s general election – and she looks for a big push that could surpass the last non-presidential year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.