100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 13, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 13, 1947
• A house-to-house canvass of the city is to be inaugurated by Yankton College this week in a concerted effort to find rooms and apartments for a large number of prospective students, officials of the college announced today.
• The task of redecorating the Dakota Theater got underway here the past week. Plans are for a new porcelain enameled steel front extending the entire height of the building and the addition of a large new stainless-steel marquee. Interior decoration plans include new carpeting and lighting fixtures throughout, new wall-designs in the foyer, lobby and auditorium, and new tile floor and wall coverings in the rest rooms.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 13, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 13, 1997
• The Meridian Bridge at Yankton and the new Missouri River Bridge at Vermillion could benefit from the additional billions of dollars available if the federal gas-tax increase is put into the highway trust fund Rep. John Thune said Tuesday. However, a battle is also underway as states fight over transportation funds, the South Dakota Republican told a Yankton forum. The 4.3-cent increase in the federal gas tax passed in 1993 is used for overall government operations and not the highway trust fund.
• An instructional tennis league is being formed to instill interest for those girls in grades 6-8. The instructional league will begin Thursday, Aug. 14, at 5:40 p.m. at the Memorial Park tennis courts. Activities will include proper tennis strokes, footwork, position, rules and competitive games. There is no fee involved but participants need to bring their own racket.
