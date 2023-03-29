COVID Update for March 29, 2023
New COVID-19 infections and current hospitalizations both fell in Wednesday’s weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 601 new cases reported, down from 643 last week, while current hospitalizations slipped to 41, down three from a week ago. There were 23 new hospitalizations recorded.

