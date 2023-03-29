New COVID-19 infections and current hospitalizations both fell in Wednesday’s weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
There were 601 new cases reported, down from 643 last week, while current hospitalizations slipped to 41, down three from a week ago. There were 23 new hospitalizations recorded.
Five new COVID-related deaths were recorded, bringing the state pandemic toll to 3,209. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw just four new infections, the first time it’s been in single digits since Jan. 18 and the smallest increase since April 20, 2022.
New cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +7; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +8.
There were no new COVID-related hospitalizations posted for the Yankton area.
