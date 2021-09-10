On 9/11, Yankton Native Sees Successes In His Afghan Mission

As a Yankton High School student on 9/11, Derek Thompson didn’t realize he would play a major role 20 years later in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Now a U.S. Army major, Thompson commanded the mission during the past year ultimately ending Bagram Air Base operations. It marked one of the largest undertakings in the withdrawal of the United States from Afghan soil after 20 years in the nation.
“I wanted to join the military (after 9/11), but I didn’t think we would ever be there 20 years later and I would be a part of it,” he said.
“What threw me off when I was commanding this last mission was that we had Afghan soldiers who weren’t even born when 9/11 happened.”
For Thompson, the mission wasn’t an unknown experience. He had played a key role in shutting down operations in Iraq during 2010-11. He had spent time in Afghanistan on a 2013 deployment and returned there from June 2020 to July 2021 for his recent mission.
In July, Thompson shared details about that mission and his career with the Press & Dakotan. Two months later, he has further reflected on the recent withdrawal of the final U.S. troops from Afghanistan and today’s 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil that led to the nation’s presence in Afghanistan.
In 2001, Thompson learned of the 9/11 attacks as he reached YHS that fateful late summer morning. The attacks started with the plane crashes into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City.
With the nation still reeling from the NYC events, two other plane crashes soon followed: one into the Pentagon and another in Pennsylvania when passengers battled to overtake terrorists apparently flying the craft toward a Washington target.
For the young Thompson, the unfolding events were surreal.
“I was a junior in high school when 9/11 happened. I remember coming to school in the morning, hearing about it and following it during the day,” he said. “After school, I remember we had cross country practice just like normal but with this solemn feeling.
“And here we are, 20 years later.”
The nation’s initial feelings of shock, fear and uncertainty at the time soon gave way to a rise of national pride and determination to strike back and defend the U.S. against terrorism, Thompson said.
“The entire country was united in a way that had not been seen since Pearl Harbor or Apollo 11 landing on the moon,” he said. “We were united against a common enemy.”
The U.S. countered the terrorist attacks on American soil with counterstrikes and a military presence in Afghanistan that lasted two decades.
Today, some critics question whether the 20-year conflict was worth it.
Thompson takes the opposite approach, noting the United States and its allies achieved their goals and made a profound difference with the mission.
“The military ultimately achieved its original objective, which was to drive al-Qaida out of Afghanistan and bring to justice Osama bin Laden,” he said. “The military 100% achieved these objectives.”
The U.S. and its allies also achieved additional objectives, while other goals fell short, Thompson said.
“Another mission undertaking in Afghanistan was the removal of Taliban to prevent the harboring of terrorists within the country. Our national leadership also decided that a Western-style democracy was ideal in Afghanistan,” he said. “Unfortunately, the whole of the U.S. government, including the military and State Department, did not succeed in this mission, as the Taliban are currently in control and governing Afghanistan now.”
The NATO mission also benefited the Afghan people, although those gains may now be lost with Taliban control of the nation, Thompson said.
“Along the way, we made great strides in women’s rights, basic infrastructure and opportunities for all Afghans,” he said. “The Taliban have already started to revert to old practices of Jihadist law and very strict laws on everyday living.”
Many critics question the handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing it as chaotic and not well planned.
Thompson didn’t comment on the decisions made regarding the withdrawal and the politics of the situation. However, he noted the logistical successes in moving massive numbers of people against the Aug. 31 deadline for exiting the nation.
“The past few weeks, we saw the might of the United States in our evacuation of over 120,000 Afghans who helped us throughout the war. I am amazed at what we were able to accomplish,” he said.
“However, it is truly heartbreaking losing 13 service members to the ISIS suicide bomber. Our service members were targeted for trying to help their fellow humankind — it doesn’t get much more disgusting than that.”
In the years following 9/11, the global situation changed and affected the Afghan mission, Thompson said.
“Over the past 20 years, priorities in Afghanistan and around the world changed. Our country became involved in another conflict in Iraq and also focused on building a government in Afghanistan,” he said. “It’s hard to say what would have made our mission in Afghanistan be completely successful. However, building a self-sustaining government simply can’t occur in a small amount of time.”
Those who served in Afghanistan — especially those who gave their lives or suffered major injuries — did not do so in vain, Thompson said.
“Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan died bravely protecting the United States. Prior to 9/11, the Taliban harbored al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden,” he said. “When the cowards behind 9/11 decided to attack our brave service members, (we) took the fight to them. Due to their actions, there was not another major foreign terrorist attack on our soil.”
Thompson called for focusing on the service members who fight to protect U.S. national security. They answer the nation’s call without regard to the politics of the situation, he added.
“When service members deploy and engage in combat, for them it is not about the national mission or what politicians say. It’s about fighting for the man or woman to the left and right of you. (It’s) to protect those who are your family, to protect those back home that you love,” he said.
“We must never forget the ultimate sacrifice of those who laid down their lives, and we must not ever forget 9/11 and the destruction and loss of life that al-Qaida inflicted on our country.”
The United States needs to unite as a nation, Thompson said.
“We need to come together as a country and realize what brings us closer rather than what divides us,” he said. “I am proud of my service in Afghanistan. I am proud to have answered the call.”
