Active COVID-19 cases across South Dakota climbed by 40% in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 766 active cases posted, up from 540 last week and the highest number since March 30.
Three new COVID-related deaths were reported Wednesday, raising the state toll to 2,915. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
There were 373 new infections posted, while the seven-day test-positivity rate crept up to 7.4% (+.2%).
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 25 (-13); new hospitalizations: 18;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (1) — Yankton County, +1;
• New Area S.D. Cases (+19) — Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +7; Turner County, +1; Union County, +3; Yankton County, +6;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (38) — Bon Homme County, 1 (+1 from last week); Charles Mix County, 12 (+6); Clay County, 1 (-1); Douglas County, 3 (0 change); Hutchinson County, 0 (-2); Turner County, 3 (+1); Union County, 7 (+3); Yankton County, 11 (+3).
• Area Community Spread — Low: Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas and Hutchinson counties; Moderate: Charles Mix and Yankton counties; High: Turner and Union counties.
