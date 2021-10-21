YST Police Search For Missing Man

WAGNER — The Yankton Sioux Tribe (YST) police are following leads that a missing man from northwest South Dakota may be in the area.
Spirit Rain Chasing Hawk, 28, was last seen in early August at Eagle Butte on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe (CRST) reservation. He is listed as 5-foot-7, 280 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
His identifying marks include a scar on his head and an American Indian Movement (AIM) tattoo behind his left ear, according to a poster.
A $7,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the man’s whereabouts, according to a Facebook page on the search. The CRST provided $5,000 of the amount, the post said.
YST Police Chief Chris Saunsoci told the Press & Dakotan his department was contacted by the CRST law enforcement and Chasing Hawk’s family.
“The CRST Law Enforcement gave us an update of the situation and updated us about the disappearance,” Saunsoci said. “Spirit Chasing Hawk’s family came to the Yankton Sioux reservation following the tips that Spirit was in our area.”
The Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement met with Chasing Hawk’s family and assisted them in their search of the area, covering much of southern Charles Mix County.
“The Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement has also received tips about Spirit Chasing Hawk’s disappearance,” Saunsoci said. “Every tip that came in, we followed up on.”
On the Facebook page dedicated to the search, a woman identifying herself as Chasing Hawk’s grandmother put out a plea for assistance.
“I know somebody knows something about his disappearance and what happened to him,” she said. “I raised him through his childhood years. I miss him, and I want and I hope that we find him before the weather gets worse.”
The family has dedicated itself to continuing the search as long as it takes and has launched a fundraising effort for ongoing expenses, the grandmother said. She asked for anyone with information to contact the family or law enforcement.
The YST police department will continue its efforts, Saunsoci said.
“We will continue to follow tips, and if anyone has any information they can call the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement at 605-487-7500,” the chief said. “We are working with the CRST and assisting where we can.”
For more information, check the Facebook pages for Yankton Sioux law enforcement and for “Searching For Spirit Chasing Hawk.”
