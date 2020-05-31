In Sunday’s daily update, South Dakota reported 33 new COVID-19 cases
The state’s total number of known cases rose to 4,993.
There were 1,190 new tests reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 44,128.
The number of recovered cases was 3,837, for a recovery rate of 76.8%. There are 1,091 active cases.
Total hospitalizations rose by five to 432. There are 86 people currently hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s toll remained at 62.
Yankton County’s case number remained at 51 positive tests with 41 recoveries.
In Nebraska, Cedar County (Hartington) reported one new positive test, its ninth.
Statewide, there were 251 new cases reported, giving the state 13,905 known cases.
Approximately 2,100 new tests were reported. The state has processed a total of 101,290 tests.
No new deaths were reported. The state has recorded 170 deaths related to COVID-19.
