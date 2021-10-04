Lewis & Clark Resort Expands To Fill A Need

The Lewis & Clark Resort is expanding to better fill its unique lakeside niche.
The resort, located just west of the Marina Grill at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area offers an alternative to the camping scene for individuals and families wanting to stay at Lewis & Clark Lake.
The original owner, Jeff Wahl, ran the resort for 18 years before retiring and selling to his nephew, Michael Grave, and wife Valeri Grave in 2018. The new owners adopted a wait-and-see attitude about making any substantial changes to the resort.
On taking ownership, the couple has added a coffee bar with breakfast snacks and beverages, and more recently, a patio outside the coffee bar with a front-row seat to the sunrise over Gavins Point Dam.
Now, big changes are taking place as the couple moves ahead with construction that will add more options — and space — for resort visitors.
“We found out over the last two years that we’ve been pushing capacity and we’ve been trying to figure out the proper expansion for the resort,” said Michael Graves. “We found that we had a couple holes in our amenities.”
Currently, the resort offers motel rooms that sleep four people, two-bedroom cabins that sleep eight, three-bedroom cabins that sleep 10 and a lodge that sleeps 28.
“In the lodge, everybody really likes the great room, but it’s almost too big for some smaller family reunions, baby showers, birthday parties and things like that in the off-season,” Graves said.
The first part of the expansion involves building two of three planned new structures that are similar to the lodge, but scaled down for smaller parties, he said.
“The lodge is just under 4,000 square feet and these new buildings will be 3,000 square feet,” he said. “We’re going to do four bedrooms, three baths with a double kitchen and a great room, but we shrunk it down a little bit, so it sleeps 20.”
Both new buildings will be handicap accessible with great rooms that lead to a patio, he said.
“It’s got just an amazing view of the lake, sheltered, in kind of your own little space,” Graves said.
Also, the Graves are adding six pads for campers of relatives attending family events at the resort.
“Almost all families have somebody with a camper, and there was a big disconnect with the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area,” he said. “You can book our place up to five years out for your family reunion, but you can’t book a campsite until 90 days out at the recreation area.”
Also, the nearest unit to the resort is the Yankton unit, which offers only last-minute booking, first come, first served, he said.
“We said, let’s do a few campsites,” Graves said. “Our family reunions can get together, and an uncle or cousin with a camper can come, pull their camper up and be part of the group, not having a walk, bike or car ride.”
The campsites will have some space and buffering between, as well as water and sewer onsite, he said.
“The worst part of camping is, you’re ready to leave and then you have to go wait in line and pump out,” Graves said. “So, we made sure we have full hook-ups, so once you load, you can dump out right there and take off.”
The expansion process involved going through several levels of approval to get permission to amend the current leasing agreement the resort has with the state.
“This summer and last year were really banner years for the campground and the resort,” said Lewis & Clark Recreation Area said District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch, who was a key contact during the approval process. “(The resort) is full pretty much all the weeks of the summer.”
The leasing arrangement gives the resort permission to be on state land, for which it pays a percentage of the gross receipts to the state. The structures are owned by the Lewis & Clark Resort.
“Graves had to do a proposal that we took through the division and into the commission to get approval,” Bertsch said. “The next process is getting the clearance to do the work, and that involves going through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Yankton Sioux Tribe and the State Historic Preservation Office to make sure there are no historical sites in that area.”
The process took about six months, but Graves said, since construction is well underway, the new facilities will be ready for use in the spring of 2022.
The couple has been sharing the ideas for the plans on the resort’s Facebook page, and response has been good, he said.
“I think everybody’s happy with the size that we did. They’re really happy with the campsites,” Graves said. “It’s been nothing but positive. We’re just excited to be moving forward.”
