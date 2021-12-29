• Michelle Christensen, 57, Mission Hill, was arrested Tuesday on petty theft/second degree.
• Max Meadows, 33, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a Minnehaha County warrant.
• Roger Black Bear, 38, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on charges of simple assault/domestic, entering or refusing to leave property after notice and interruption of communications (misdemeanor).
