100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 18, 1920
• Will Nelson, a farmer living near Platte, was brought to Sacred Heart hospital and is receiving treatment. He had his arm torn off last Saturday in a corn shredder. He is reported as doing nicely.
• There will be plenty of turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner tables in Yankton, according to local meat and produce dealers, but the price will be considerably higher than it was last year. Very few of these fowls so popular at this season of the year are raised around Yankton now, but most of them will be shipped in from the northern part of the state.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 18, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 18, 1970
• Mini aspiring basketball players will have a chance to show what they’ve got at a free throw contest put on by Yankton College’s Special Methods PE classes. Each player will take ten free tosses, with the best score out of ten winning. The champion from each elementary school will be awarded a free pass to all Yankton College Greyhounds’ home games.
• Whether you are in need of food or just want to take a glimpse, the friendly folks at Happy Jacks on East Highway 50 welcome visitors to their new building which just recently opened for business. The modern facility is yet another fine addition to Yankton area eating establishments.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 18, 1995
• Fifty-six turkeys will be basted and 139 pies baked for the upcoming Yankton community Holiday Feast. 98 volunteers will be serving meals from 5 to 8 p.m., supplying a community-building experience open to all citizens of Yankton. The Prairie Freedom Center hopes to have 500 to one thousand people in attendance.
• Anora Headlee from Kadota and Tom Buckmiller from Winner were selected royalty for Mount Marty College’s homecoming Friday night at coronation activities at Marian Auditorium. Other members of the court were Tammi Johnson, Carrie Jones, Kari Meyer, Darla Putnam, Ryan Arlt, Karl Koch, Joel Reynolds and Kevin Van Cleve.
