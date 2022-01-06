100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 7, 1922
• Tommy O’Connor, notorious bandit and killer, who escaped from prison in Chicago a few weeks ago after being sentenced to death by hanging, may be in Yankton or hereabouts. Three officers were here looking for him Friday. The Chicago police have orders to kill O’Connor on sight.
• The Yankton Carnegie Library has just recently been made the recipient of the old historical Sunday school library of the Congregational church. This library had its beginnings nearly 50 years ago and for a number of years was the only library of any consequence in the city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 7, 1947
• With Yankton’s campaign to raise $100,000 for completing the Yankton College field house and auditorium about one-third completed, the drive to subscribe the necessary amount was renewed today after a holiday lull with a view to completing it in the next two weeks.
• R.M. Wanke, who has been in business here for the past 21 years, has sold his harness and luggage store at 310 W. Third street to Jim Heir, Morris, Minn., rancher and rodeo specialist, who will continue the business under the name of the Western Saddlery.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 7, 1972
• Jess Wolf, Mount Marty College student body president, has been assigned to the Public Welfare Department as a student intern during the 1972 session of the South Dakota State Legislature. Wolf, who is from Wagner, will work closely with state welfare director John E. Madigan during the session.
• One of two escapees from the Yankton County Jail on Wednesday turned himself in to the Yankton County Sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon, and was placed in the Yankton City Jail for the present. The other escapee is still at large. Sheriff F.L. “Jeff” Scott said the men sawed some bars and left by the attic route in a similar manner to previous escapees.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 7, 1997
• A family in Lesterville became the hosts to some unexpected guests due to the winter storm over the previous weekend. Kenny and Elaine Vaith opened their home to some stranded motorists who were unable to get home during the storm. Elaine told the Press & Dakotan she did not understand why her family’s Good Samaritan role deserved news coverage. While she said it was just a part of living in South Dakota, she added, “I just feel that someday, if this happened to me or my family, I would appreciate being helped out.”
• A 21-year-old Butte, Nebraska, man rescued his friend from a burning pickup truck as it swung impaled by a guardrail and hanging 20 feet over Dizzy Creek. Boyd County Sheriff Duane Pavel stated the young man, who was following in a vehicle behind the pickup, saw the accident and somehow managed to climb out to the truck, open the passenger door and pull his friend from the truck onto the bridge.
