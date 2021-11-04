100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 5, 1921
• The survey and plat for the new Aggergaard memorial cemetery at Irene have been completed, and at a meeting of the officers and directors of the Aggergaard Memorial Association this week it was decided to name it “Hillcrest Cemetery.” When the landscaping plans have been carried out this is expected to become one of the prettiest cemeteries in the state.
• Hog cholera is continuing its ravages in this section in its worst form. One farmer who did not vaccinate until the disease had entered his herd has lost 110 animals, which takes nearly all he had and they were a fine lot. One boar in the herd weighed nearly a thousand pounds.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 5, 1946
• Samuel Marti, Mexican violinist, and Miss Gunhild Nilsson, American pianist, will present a joint convocation recital at the State University on Nov. 7. The concert is sponsored by the University Artists’ course. Mr. Marti is recognized as Mexico’s foremost violinist and is a leading figure in Inter-American cultural affairs.
• The site of “Pawnee House”, built in the 18th century as winter headquarters on the Missouri river by Jacques Trudeau, St. Louis fur trader, will be marked by the state historical society, Supt. Will G. Robinson announced. The site is in Charles Mix County, about 10 miles south of Lake Andes and a few miles from the Ft. Randall Dam under construction.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 5, 1971
• Thirty historical and unique instruments from the Arne Larson Collection will be on exhibit at the Art Gallery, Carleton College, Northfield, Minn., during the month of November. Professor Larson will be among guest lecturers for the Fine Arts Festival at Carleton College, Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14.
• A “cooperative idea” developed by Sister Jeanette Klimisch of the Mount Marty College oral communications department and an MMC student, Tom Collignon, has resulted in a new radio station in Yankton known as MMC. Operations base is the Mount Marty College campus.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 5, 1996
• June Haas cast her first vote after turning 18. At 98, she is still voting and encouraging others to do the same. Haas and her friend, Julia Rempp, 94, have already voted through absentee ballots for the 1996 presidential race. Residents of Sister James Nursing Home, the two voted prior to today’s election.
• A new road is leading to additional water capacity for B-Y Water. A $3.8 million expansion project began Oct. 7 and is scheduled for completion Oct. 1, 1997. When complete, a backup intake line will be available for the existing, 16-year-old rural water system. The new line will also increase the number of water gallons available to consumers.
