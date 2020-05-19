County OKs First Responder Quarantine Proposal

Effective immediately, first responders within Yankton County have a place to quarantine should they test positive for COVID-19 or find they may be exposed to the virus.
The Yankton County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday night at its regular meeting after discussion about county liability. Under the agreement, participating entities would use the Starlite Inn Motel across from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) contracted for that purpose, if needed.
Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt presented the memorandum, which he said had already been signed by one entity. He expected nine local governments or other parties to sign the agreement.
“We’ve had several attorneys approve this, and even Sacred Heart approved it with their legal system, to make sure everyone dotted their ‘i’s’ and crossed their ‘t’s’,” he said.
Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan he received approval from the state’s Office of Emergency Management for offering the quarantine space.
“They told me we might be the first county in the state to offer this for first responders,” he said. “Sioux Falls has done it for residents, but the state officials hadn’t heard of other counties doing what we’re doing here.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Dan Klimisch raised questions about the county’s financial and legal responsibilities under the agreement. He expressed concerns about who would check on anyone quarantined in the hotel.
Scherschligt noted the responsibility falls on the town or other party using the hotel room. In addition, he anticipated family and friends would check on the quarantined person.
He shared more details on the agreement with the Press & Dakotan.
“The memorandum of understanding covers housing just for first responders — people like law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, search and rescue, and even hospital and other health care providers,” he said.
“If somebody gets sick or has been in contact with someone who has (the virus), they need to quarantine for 14 days. If they can’t go home, they need to go somewhere to build up their immune system. One option is that they can stay at this hotel, which has drawn up a contract with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.”
Scherschligt said he didn’t know the number of rooms reserved at the hotel, but the site hasn’t been used yet. “We had a few people in the county who had to go home and self-quarantine until their tests came back,” he said.
People can test positive for the virus but not show any symptoms.
“In Yankton County, we are up 12 cases since last Friday,” Scherschligt said. “We were at 29 a couple of weeks ago, and now we’re up to 41 positive cases with 26 recovered. It’s a low number, but I still worry about it.
“To be honest, I’m seeing people in stores and nobody is wearing masks, acting like nothing is happening. We need to be wearing masks and social distancing six feet apart.”
During a Region 6 board meeting, some of the 10 member counties are seeing an uptick in cases, Scherschligt said. He’s concerned the number could climb as more people circulate during the warmer weather.
“Is tourism a big issue? It is for me and a lot of people,” he said. “Everybody just needs to don their masks, take precautions and we should get through it.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Chairman Cheri Loest spoke about possible state and federal assistance for counties battling the pandemic.
“We have the $1.25 billion in COVID cash they are still trying to finalize the rules coming with what the money can be used for. The state will be contacting auditors, and the commissioners can sit in on the calls,” she said.
“They will look at things like housing, what the agreement we made tonight, to see what qualifies, what we had to purchase as a rest of this (pandemic) an what we went through with our supplies. And those are just a few things she highlighted to make a list along with the auditors.”
Cost sharing remains a major question, Loest said.
“There are questions about FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursing 75 percent of the costs, while COVID money is 100 percent reimbursable,” she said. “The question was raised, ‘Can we use COVID money to cover the other 25 percent that FEMA doesn’t cover?’ That’s a question they don’t have an answer for yet.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Dan Oakland with Alternative HRD presented an update on his work with the employee handbook. He said most of the changes are minor but do include needed language modifications.
Loest noted the last major action on the handbook was taken in 2004. In her review of the proposed document, she believes Oakland was making needed legal changes.
Klimisch noted the changes included a code of conduct, and he asked to add the county mission statement.
Oakland has received feedback from county department heads. He waited to include some suggestions.
In other business, the county approved variances and a conditional-use permit as a board of adjustment. They also approved plats.
Commissioners Klimisch and Gary Swensen provided comments on the need to show support for the military and its sacrifices, especially during Memorial Day.
The commission entered executive session for both litigation and personnel issues.
