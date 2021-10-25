Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.