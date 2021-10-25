100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 26, 1921
• Concreting was in full progress at the bridge site today in spite of the wet weather. Rain holds no terrors for the sand hog. Bubbling of air from the sand bar around the caisson was still noticeable today. It will continue even after the air chamber gets down into the clay, according to Superintendent Wilhelm, for there is always some escape of the compressed air.
• Roof beams were being placed today for the new Sacred Heart parochial school building at the corner of Fifth and Capitol. Father Link hopes to move the school into the new building early in December.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 26, 1946
• Victor Frank of Yankton reenlisted in the regular Army and is now receiving assignment at Fort Riley, Kansas. His wife and four children reside at 605 Linn St. here. Mr. Frank served in the Army from February 1945 to December of last year, and has reenlisted in the medical corps.
• South Dakota’s 1946 pheasant season, less than two weeks old, has jumped the bounds of sport for sport’s sake alone and become a topic for debate among hunters, farmers and almost everyone else. There is general agreement on one facet of the season: the game supply isn’t what it used to be.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 26, 1971
• Dr. Wichard Graf Harrach of the German Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Forestry will present a lecture “The Expansion of the European Common Market and its Influence of Agricultural Trade” Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Business School Auditorium at the University of South Dakota. Count Harrach, who is coming to South Dakota on the invitation of the School of Business, will also visit agricultural business facilities in the state.
• Mrs. Sandford G. Donaldson of Yankton has been informed that “The Emperor’s Nightingale”, a composition by her son, Pianist Herbert Donaldson, is to be performed by the Heikens Company with the Minneapolis Symphony Oct. 30, next Saturday.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 26, 1996
• Yankton’s new Summit Center ushers in a new era of musical entertainment for the community next month when singer Wayne Newton comes to town for a concert. The concert, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, is sponsored by the Yankton Concert Association as part of that group’s 50th anniversary celebration.
• Sometimes the more obscure names and events of history can be the most interesting recounts of a region’s past. Such is the case with the story of Brave Bear, as told by Bob Karolevitz in a presentation he made Thursday evening at the University of South Dakota. Brave Bear’s story had all but disappeared into historical obscurity at the hands of Jack McCall, who was the first man hanged in Yankton for the murder of Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood. Brave Bear was the second –—and last — man hanged in Yankton.
