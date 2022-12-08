• On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Niobrara Trading Post regarding an alcohol theft. It was reported on the morning of Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5:15 a.m., an individual entered the business and stole two 375 mL bottles of Southern Comfort whiskey. Although the suspect was partially covering his face with a mask, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the individual. The individual was later interviewed and admitted to the alcohol theft. The incident was documented, and charges were requested through the Knox County Attorney’s Office.
• On the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a one vehicle rollover approximately four miles West of Verdigre, Neb. Verdigre Fire and Verdigre Ambulance along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.
Vickie Thomas of rural Orchard, Neb., was traveling east on 881 Rd driving a 2008 Dodge Dakota owned by Lorene Kinnison of rural Orchard, with one passenger, Bryan Alder of Verdigre, Neb. Thomas stated that she lost control of the pickup while going uphill. The pickup entered the south ditch and flipped onto the passenger side of the vehicle facing west. Alder was able to climb out of the pickup, Verdigre Fire had to remove the windshield to enable Thomas to exit the vehicle. Thomas and Alder were transported to the Avera Creighton Hospital for possible injuries. Thomas was wearing her seatbelt, Alder was not. Airbags did not deploy, and the pickup was totaled.
• 11-28-2022: Cameron Smith, 36, Santee — Disturbing the Peace, DUI- 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance-Meth by Ingestion, Possession of Controlled Substance-THC by Ingestion (Santee)
• 11-28-2022: Blair Jumping Elk, 27, Santee — Probation Violation, Disturbing the Peace (Santee)
• 12-3-2022: Robin Fatland, 19, Santee — Minor in Possession, Probation Violation (Santee)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.