• On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Niobrara Trading Post regarding an alcohol theft. It was reported on the morning of Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5:15 a.m., an individual entered the business and stole two 375 mL bottles of Southern Comfort whiskey. Although the suspect was partially covering his face with a mask, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the individual. The individual was later interviewed and admitted to the alcohol theft. The incident was documented, and charges were requested through the Knox County Attorney’s Office.

• On the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a one vehicle rollover approximately four miles West of Verdigre, Neb. Verdigre Fire and Verdigre Ambulance along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.

