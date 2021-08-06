100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 7, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 7, 1946
• Construction began this week at the southwest corner of Third and Pine streets on the building which will house Yankton’s first roller skating rink in many years.
• A new white streamlined city vehicle which has been attracting considerable attention around Yankton this week is the city’s new garbage collector – the last word in alley cleaning equipment – which was added to the city’s property last Saturday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 7, 1971
• The Yankton Dakota/Lakota is currently hosting the region’s biggest pow wow. Dancing began last night with a dancing ring just outside the city. Dancers officially registered Friday included people from Illinois, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Kansas and Texas.
• The Yankton Junior Legion baseball team, behind the hitting and pitching of Steve Peterson, came back from a near disaster and won the Region 2A baseball title and a trip to the State Class A tournament in Madison next week. They downed the Kernels 6-4 in the championship game last night after losing 10-0 in the afternoon.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 7, 1996
• How many South Dakotans are on the Internet? About 35,000, says computer consultant Mary Beth Crow of Pierre. It’s a big increase from a year ago, when the figure was about 21,000.
• Chuck Lane and Mike Kuchta of Yankton placed in the 220-pound division of the Baddest Bench on the Beach Contest at Chamberlain. Lane won the competition with a 420-pound bench press. Kuchta finished in third with a 390-pound lift.
