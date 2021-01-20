The Yankton Community Library is looking for your real-life stories and experiences. Their goal is to preserve local history and capture how the COVID-19 pandemic directly affected the everyday lives of those living in and around the Yankton community.
To participate, fill out our online form at: https://tinyurl.com/y6yhw5hm.
All ages are encouraged and welcome. Respond in however many words you feel appropriately and fully captures your experience. Your responses will be archived for future generations, so keep responses family-friendly. Once all the stories are collected, they will be reviewed for inclusion in a published book.
To show how much we appreciate your contribution to our local history, your name will be added into a drawing to win a special prize supporting community businesses at the end of our collection process.
If you are unable to access our online form, but would still like to participate, call the library at 605-668-5275 and we will provide you with a paper form to fill out and return.
The last day to submit a response is Sunday, Feb. 28.
For questions about this project, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.