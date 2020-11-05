100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 6, 1920
• The steel cornice is being completed on the new Yankton theater, and plasterers are expected to be on the job Monday, putting the stucco or white cement on the upper front of the building when the weather will permit, and working inside bad days.
• A considerable number of farmers and hog raisers attended the annual sale of Poland China hogs yesterday at the Fred Draile farm east of the city, and bidding was brisk. Prices for the thirty odd animals sold were as high as could be expected.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 6, 1945
• E.F. “Hap” Chytka and Ben Dolejsi returned Sunday from the Black Hills where they were deer hunting. They report hundreds of big game hunters in the hills but few deer are being shot.
• Burglars smashed their way through a back window, broke into a safe and escaped with $225 in checks and $95 in cash from the Yusten Motors building on Market street in Vermillion last night. Police had found no clues on the crime at noon today.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 6, 1970
• Mr. and Mrs. John Mauch celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at the Concord Nursing Home. The former Fordyce area farm couple had married in 1900 at Menominee where Mrs. Mauch had lived and met the young Illinois man.
• Duck hunting is picking up in many parts of the state, especially the northeast and north central the Game Commission said Thursday. Prospects for the pheasant and quail are improved over last year, although populations are still recovering from a hard winter two years ago.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 6, 1995
• When Colonel Robert H. “Doc” Hayes came to South Dakota to lead the 730th Medical Company in the 1950’s he had no idea what legacy he would leave behind. But praise was high for the former leader Saturday when a ceremony was held to deactivate the 730th and reorganize as Company B, 109th Area Support Medical Battalion.
• The Yankton Bucks put the finishing touch on the golden Highway 50 Championship Road at the DakotaDome Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. The undefeated Bucks defended their Class 11AA state football championship with a 20-14 victory over the Brandon Valley Lynx.
