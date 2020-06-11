For Chief John Harris, his Yankton Police Department (YPD) members use more than guns and handcuffs in the line of duty.
They also rely on hand sanitizer and similar health protection, particularly during the current pandemic.
However, hand sanitizer and other cleaning agents have remained in high demand because of COVID-19. The general public has bought up many of the available supplies in order to fight the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, first responders are also finding a greater need for the sanitizer in their line of work. Those responders include police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other health care professionals.
The Yankton police force may encounter biohazards while responding to a call, Harris said. In other cases, an individual may attempt to “slime” an officer with saliva, blood or other bodily fluids.
“We have our people prepared for all sorts of situations. We need to wear things for personal safety, such as gloves and masks,” the police chief said. “We have a plan in place for securing supplies, but the pandemic has been stretching our resources.”
However, the Yankton Police Department and other frontline workers have received help from a source very close to home.
Sioux Falls-based POET — the world’s largest producer of biofuels — has produced an all-natural, ethanol-based sanitizer to tackle the severe local shortage.
For POET, the production switch to hand sanitizer came at a good time for the Scotland and Chancellor plants. Fuel consumption, including ethanol, had fallen because of social distancing during the pandemic. More people were remaining at home or taking fewer, shorter trips.
MAKING A DECISION
POET founder and CEO Jeff Broin said he knew his company could ease challenges created by the hand sanitizer shortages, according to a company press release.
“Frontline workers are facing risks every day to keep our communities safe from COVID-19, and we all need to do our part,” he said. “At POET, we saw an opportunity to help our community while living our mission — to be good stewards of the Earth by converting renewable resources to valuable goods — and created an all-natural ethanol-based sanitizer product.”
POET engineers created an additional distillation process for corn, which results in pharmaceutical-grade ethanol. The higher-grade product is then blended into a sanitizer product.
“The effort required the company to adjust its manufacturing processes at biorefineries, work around the clock and lean into its strengths in engineering and operations,” according to the press release.
“The resulting product is pharmaceutical grade, meets FDA (Food and Drug Administration) guidelines and has been verified by toxicologists as safe for human health. In fact, purified ethanol has been used in hand sanitizers and disinfectants for years before the COVID pandemic.”
Once the process fell into place, the company’s Scotland and Chancellor ethanol plants shifted gears to produce the hand sanitizer.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that sanitizer contain at least 60% alcohol. However, POET’s supply surpasses that standard as it contains 80% alcohol.
Once the product was finalized, POET partnered with Sioux Falls-based companies Senproco Inc. and Cimarron to package and label the sanitizer for consumer use.
Another major player came in with the sanitizer’s bottles and labels: Groomer’s Choice, a Sioux Falls-based national leader in wholesale pet grooming supplies. Thanks to this new partnership, the team at Groomer’s Choice can produce upwards of 10,000 16-ounce bottles each day.
MAKING CONTRIBUTIONS
Once production was up and running, POET began distributing sanitizer to front-line workers. The company donated 220 gallons of hand sanitizer to help tackle the severe local shortage.
The initial donations of about 10,000 bottles went to a wide variety of front-line workers.
An initial donation went to Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services in Viborg. The facility provides health services to many of the POET team members who work at the Chancellor plant.
The Viborg staff expressed its appreciation on its Facebook page.
“Huge thank you goes out to POET for the 10 gallons of hand sanitizer we received at Pioneer Memorial from them!” the post said. “Front-line workers across S.D. received this all-natural, ethanol-based hand sanitizer that they developed. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!”
POET donated 220 gallons of sanitizer, produced at its Chancellor plant, to the City of Sioux Falls. In addition, POET donated 780 bottles, each 16 ounces, to the South Dakota Health Care Coalition. These groups then distributed the sanitizer to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS) and other frontline workers.
The additional supply of sanitizer has helped South Dakota as it reaches its anticipated peak of the coronavirus, said Lynn DeYoung, executive director of the South Dakota Health Care Coalition.
“This is another reminder of the great partnerships that we have in South Dakota,” DeYoung said. “POET saw a need and became innovative to protect health care workers, EMS, fire, law and critical infrastructure personnel.”
Donations were also shared with frontline workers across the state, including the Yankton police force. The department offered thanks on its Facebook page.
“Huge shout out to POET for being so generous and providing hand sanitizer for all us officers!!” the post said. “Your generosity is greatly appreciated!!”
Protection against harmful diseases isn’t new in law enforcement, Harris told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’ve always taken precautions against things like AIDS, hepatitis, blood and other bodily fluids,” he said. “We’ve had a need for protective gear and sanitizer for years.”
Because of the strong demand for medical supplies, the Yankton first responders have joined forces to secure needed items, Harris said. Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach works with the coordinated local effort.
“The fire chief has been speaking up and taking care of us,” Harris said. “We’ve worked together as a team rather than each of us trying to get our own supplies.”
Health-care systems are also seeking more hand sanitizer for their use. Hospitals have worked to contain the virus, including their work with COVID-19 patients. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the virus, which has proven fatal for the elderly and those with medical conditions or compromised immune systems.
FUTURE DEMAND
POET released figures reflecting the dramatic increase in demand for hand sanitizers.
Adobe Analytics, an agency that monitors E-commerce transactions for the top 80 online retailers, reported the December-January demand for hand sanitizer jumped more than 1,000%. Nielsen, a company that collects sales data from point of sale scanners, reported hand sanitizer sales in the United States were up 73% in February alone.
POET Vice President Rod Pierson said the company wanted to create superior product.
“Our frontline workers deserve nothing but the best,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’ve been able to create and the impact it will have in protecting the public.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the nation is likely to see continued demand for sanitizer products. Broin has indicated his company looks to remain in the sanitizer market.
The commitment to the hand sanitizer product isn’t just a business decision, Pierson said.
“It is crucial that we prevent shortages of PPE (personal protective equipment) as we saw when this pandemic began,” he said.
“People need to stay safe, and POET is grateful to be in a position to help with those efforts. It’s not something we see going away anytime soon.”
