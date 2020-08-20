COVID Fine Tuning

The Yankton School District (YSD) has finalized its plans for a Monday in-school start, with a decision by the school board and a letter to parents.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle spelled out some of the specifics regarding active COVID cases, contact tracing and possible school closures.
“There will very likely be positive COVID-19 cases at school throughout the school year, which will create angst among parents, students, staff and community members,” Kindle stated. “I will provide a weekly update to parents through our messaging system pertaining to information I am able to share from the South Dakota Department of Health regarding active COVID-19 cases in the Yankton School District.”
The letter also clarifies that the Department of Health — not YSD — will notify parents regarding any COVID-19 test results of their student(s)’s or whether their student(s) is a confirmed “close contact” related to a COVID-19 exposure at school. Parents will likely know about positive cases before the school district and should immediately notify their student(s)’s school principal if isolation or quarantining is prescribed.
Based on the COVID-19 situation, YSD’s Health Advisory Committee will make decisions on classroom and school closures, only notifying the families affected by those decisions.
In a message to parents Thursday, the school district requested that all YSD families perform a daily morning COVID-19 screening of each student before school. The goal of the health screening is to help identify possible cases of COVID before a child gets to school. The message is linked to a form that guides parents through the health check. Parents are being asked to keep a record of their results.
In a special meeting Thursday, the Yankton School Board finalized COVID plans for employees.
The procedures approved comprise several documents including, YSD COVID-19 leave procedures, Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) and expanded Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) procedures for full- and part-time employees.
Approval came after several meetings between school administrators and school board members, and a general meeting with YSD employees earlier this week, according to Kindle.
“We did a Zoom meeting — there were seven locations — and we invited all of the employees,” Kindle told the school board. “We took each section one by one, and allowed employees to ask questions. We had some really good questions and we spent time on them.”
Kindle and YSD Business Manager Jason Beitz presented together at the Zoom meeting.
As of Thursday’s meeting, the board’s collective feedback was incorporated into the documents and reviewed by administrators and attorneys. If approved, the policies could be implemented immediately, Bietz told the school board.
Federal provisions for COVID leave have expiration dates, which were shared with employees, Kindle said, adding that any new congressional legislation regarding COVID leave would be incorporated and the documents updated at that time.
Also included in the package was the YSD Infectious Disease COVID-19 Procedure that touches on employee responsibilities for limiting the spread of COVID.
The document states, “Employees are expected to act in a manner, whenever possible, to limit the employees’ exposure to COVID-19, including but not limited to the following steps:
• Employees are expected to follow and practice their lifestyle in accordance with the directions of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
• Employees are expected to follow the procedures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the workplace as outlined in the Yankton School District Return to School Plan 2020.”
The document also places on employees the responsibility to be familiar with the symptoms of COVID, to self-monitor for the disease and to seek medical care if they suspect they have become infected.
“I really commend our school board for considering this,” Kindle said Thursday. “We are in a worldwide pandemic and we need to do everything we can to not only protect, but also help our employees.”
For more information go to https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1277933.
