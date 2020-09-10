The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during August 2020:
Justin Haigh, 48, and Christine Collins, 47, both of Yankton, married Aug. 1, 2020.
Trevor Rehurek, 24, and Mikayla Pinkelman, 25, both of Yankton, married Aug. 1, 2020.
Brennan Schmidt, 23, and Rachelle Moore, 25, both of Freeman, married Aug. 7, 2020.
Brian Plath, 42, and T’Brene Bowns, 47, both of Waukee, Iowa, married Aug. 8, 2020.
J Hubbard, 25, and Kaari Rood, 21, both of Yankton, married Aug. 10, 2020.
Shelby Soesbe, 28, and Jenny Wortmann, 28, both of Yankton, married Aug. 10, 2020.
Matthew Wendt, 44, Rapid City, and Brea Frick, 42, Yankton, married Aug.14, 2020.
Kevin Lindquist, 31, and Kayla Sylvester, 25, both of Yankton, married Aug. 15, 2020.
Nicholas Van Donselaar, 24, and Ashley Bokemper, 22, both of Yankton, married Aug. 15, 2020.
Phalen Wright, 45, and Desiree Fisher, 32, both of Yankton, married Aug. 15, 2020.
Ersel Hayes, 37, and April Smith, 36, both of Yankton, married Aug. 18, 2020.
Theodore Schmidt, 64, Gayville, and Elisabeth Burch, 58, Mitchell, married Aug. 27, 2020.
Stanley Barta, 37, and Brittany Brasel, 31, both of Yankton, married Aug. 28, 2020.
