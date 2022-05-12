Roy Anderson Post 12 will hold its annual membership dinner on Tuesday, May 17, at the Yankton VFW, located at 209 Cedar St.
The dinner is free to Post 12 members and its Auxiliary that have paid there 2022 dues. If you haven’t paid your dues yet and wish to attend, you can pay them at the door. There will be a charge at the door for non-members guests.
Social hour is at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m., then a short program at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.