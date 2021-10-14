Man Dies In Knox County Fatal Accident

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — A Crofton, Nebraska, man died Wednesday as a result of a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska.
Blake Bartels, 39, was reportedly driving west on Highway 84 near the intersection of 547 Road when his white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck left the north side of the road and went into the ditch, hitting the embankment and rolling. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was found lying on its passenger side with both front airbags being deployed. Bartels was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle until Bloomfield Fire and Rescue arrived. He was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Authorities speculate that fatigue rather than alcohol may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. It did not appear a seatbelt was in use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.