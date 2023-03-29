SD Spends $11.6 Million To Update Ambulance Equipment

Aberdeen Fire & Rescue paramedic interns are trained on LIFEPAK monitor defibrillator equipment.

 Courtesy of Aberdeen Fire & Rescue

Dozens of ambulance services in rural South Dakota have been operating for years with outdated or broken patient care tools because the agencies don’t have enough money to purchase new equipment, but that’s beginning to change thanks to an infusion of funding.

Gov. Kristi Noem and state lawmakers approved three initiatives in 2022 that allocated up to $20 million for emergency medical services, hoping to bolster ambulance services in the state. The largest portion of the funds — $11.6 million worth of LIFEPAK 15 patient monitors and defibrillators, along with training, distribution, and installation fees as well as eight years of support service and data integration — are starting to be distributed to ambulance services across the state, according to the state Department of Health.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.