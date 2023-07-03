Fourth Of July
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com

Webster School

Independence Day is important to me because we celebrate having freedom and freedom is important because we have the freedom to go outside or go explore or do what we want to do. without anybody telling us what to do. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can or can not do. Independence is a good thing and we need Independence. We need freedom and we have it and that is a good thing. So, that is why Independence Day and freedom is important. I love having the freedom and Independence for Independence Day.

