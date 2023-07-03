Webster School
Independence Day is important to me because we celebrate having freedom and freedom is important because we have the freedom to go outside or go explore or do what we want to do. without anybody telling us what to do. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can or can not do. Independence is a good thing and we need Independence. We need freedom and we have it and that is a good thing. So, that is why Independence Day and freedom is important. I love having the freedom and Independence for Independence Day.
Gemma Anderson
Webster Elementary
Fifth Grade
———
Independence Day is important to me because it brings family together. It brings families together while popping / shooting fireworks, and having a great time. It also celebrates presidents and how important and special they were to the United States. The most important in my opinion was George Washington. He was our first president and he was important. Also, at 10 a clock, they shoot fireworks for the fourth of July. It is really important to not forget about the presidents. Most importantly, some fireworks give great messages to people like to be happy, last year it showed a smiley face and that made me smile. It takes millions of dollars to buy all of those fireworks and the people who spend time to buy those and shoot them for almost an hour straight, are good people to our community, and we need more people like that. That is why I think Independence Day is important to our community, to celebrate presidents, to spend time with our families, to happily shoot fireworks, and to care for those that care for the fourth of July and special presidents.
Tate J. Bertrand
Webster Elementary
5th grade
———
Independence Day is very important to me because it is a time when I spend a lot of time with my family. I also enjoy the times when we all watch all of the fireworks go off on the bridge. Sometimes I go down to my grandparents house on Independence Day and I go swimming and boating. I also go do water sports. When the day is about to come to an end we sit down and have a nice cook out and sit by the fire until it is time to go watch the fireworks. So in my opinion it brings my family closer together. It is also a time when we celebrate the freedom or independence of our country. All in all that is why Independence Day is important to me because my family and I can celebrate the freedom and independence of our country. It is also important to me because it brings my family closer and closer every year.
Cierra Cameron
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is a birthday of a nation marking the anniversary of its freedom from the rule of another country. Many countries large and small celebrate their Independence Day. The best known Independence Day is that of the United States celebrated on every July 4th. It is the anniversary of the day on which the second continental congress adopted the declaration of independence, July 4th 1776 the congress declared the American colonies free and independent states. In early days, American independence days were occasions for shows, games, military music and fireworks. Today most cities and states forbid the sale of fireworks, though many have large public fireworks displays organized by professionals.
Haydon Capozi
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is a very important day to me and some others around the world, the reason for this is because without it we would not be in charge of our thoughts about what we do and want to do. Our independence is very important or else we would be captive by the king or other rulers.
Another reason is that we have so much to do, being what we want and choosing what we want to do with our lives. We have come so far from being people who are just there to listen to our own person which took forever to accomplish and that’s spectacular to me.
Independence Day is a great holiday to celebrate with everyone including friends and family. It’s a huge novelty to be able to live like this without being Controlled by other high-class citizens.
Thanks to Freedom we have been able to do what we want.
In all we have come from the trenches to come on top all thanks to Independence Day. Independence Day means a lot to me.
Sarah Diaz
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence day was the day that freedom was established in the USA forever, never to be taken away from us from other countries or states, it made sure that we are safe and free whenever wherever. If Independence Day was never established as a national holiday or a period of time, the world may never have had freedom, maybe another country might have taken over and made us fall under their control! But none of that can happen now! Of course, it wasn’t always like this. At some point in time, before freedom was made, countries tried to control and steal parts of the United States from us! Like, before America was discovered as the US, people came to claim every bit of land they could find. But now, that is all behind us because of our freedom in this country and our freedom in our states. Because we should always remember who made Independence Day, as all the presidents signed the declaration of independence, freedom was established as well as independence day, so to me, independence day is important. The president tried their best to keep us safe and I appreciate that.
Gage Dimmer
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is important to me because this is the day that the US got its freedom of speech and actions. It is also important to me because I know that the only reason I can speak up for myself and others is because of our freedom. Third reason is because people can now make their own actions and decisions which is good so other people do not get in trouble because of other people. Fourth, thanks to Independence Day we can all go to school and public places like the pool, park, zoo, and etc. Last, we are able to do what we want instead of doing things other people want us to do unless it’s our parents. In conclusion, Independence Day is important to me.
Sofia Flores
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day or the 4th of July is important to me because it brings me patriotic feelings such as joy. This very day over 200 days ago marks the creation of a nation and that moment over 200 hundred years ago was monumental to making this country what it is today, and yes, there were some things wrong with this country, and there still are, but look at how far we’ve come! We’ve beat Britain for our freedom! We’ve abolished slavery in the U.S! We can do anything if we stick together! We celebrate this day, Independence Day, not to just have fun, but to celebrate the creation of this country!
Carter Hazel
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
I consider Independence Day a pleasing holiday. Independence Day brings families and friends together for food, laughs, hugs, and the biggest part of all fireworks. Independence Day is also the day we celebrate the freedom of America and the birth of a new nation.we also celebrate the soldiers that fought in the revolutionary war for the freedom of America. The 4th of July is a lot of love for family. You get to hear fireworks all day and night long. My family has a fire and we roast marshmallows. We also have a big water balloon fight with my whole family. It’s a lot of fun. I love spending time with my family and doing fireworks.
Mia Koller
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is important to me because I get to interact with my family and get to light fireworks with people. Spending time with my family is all I need to do every holiday because it’s thoughtful and fun to do i love hanging out with my family and hunting and fishing. Independence Day is important because its all about spending time with people! Spending time with family and friends on independence because you can go places and vacations to celebrate it all I know is that independence day is important to me. It’s an important date to me. Independence day is all about food, family friends, family and important people around the world.
Brooklyn Lande
Webster Elementary
Fifth Grade
———
A lot of people know about Independence Day also known as July 4th. This is a very important holiday to America. One reason being, that we celebrate this holiday because the Americans saw the flag fly up when the war was over meaning that we won. We celebrate this for all who passed away during the battle. Many enlight fireworks to symbolize gunshots. But have you ever thought about what you truly think about Independence Day, not just thinking about getting to light fireworks, and eating food? Well Independence Day is very important to me, because of a few things. One being that a lot of people died on this very day in order to save countless lives. Another being, that the more I learn about events it just seems as if I am living there. Lastly, some of my relatives died in the war or were a part of it, and hearing the stories told about them makes it even more special to me, even though I wasn’t a part of the war. To sum up what I have written so far, I know that Independence Day, also known as July fourth, changed many lives and killed some.
Peyton Kyte
Webster Elementary
Fifth Grade
———
I think Independence Day is important because it is something we can do with our family and friends and we can do a lot of fun things. That is not the only reason you should do stuff for your country and homeless people and donate money to churches, homeless shelters, hospitals and a foundation called Make a wish foundation and even more places to donate to? Independence Day is basically the Fourth of July. There are some more things to do on the Independence Day like shoot fireworks and try not to burn everything down you can also have a bom fire go to the park go to your grandparents house you can also go camping with friends and family and even go on a canoe and go fishing and also do lemonade stands. What I do on Independence Day is do fireworks or do things with my family and go to my aunt, uncle, grandma and grandpa’s house and spend time with them and my family. I can also do lemonade stands and sell lemonade popsicles, suckers, starburst and more. I love Independence Day because it just makes me happy and I love to shoot fireworks. I love it ?
Madison Lande
Webster Elementary
Fifth Grade
———
Independence Day is important to me. Independence Day is important to me because we go to my aunts and uncles. Independence day is important to me because my brother’s birthday is on it. Independence Day is important because we go to grandma’s house and swim in her pool and shoot off fireworks. Independence Day is important because we have fun. It is important because we see family and friends. However, it is important to us because we go to river boat days and have fun there. Independence day is important to me because we go to are aunts and swim is her lake and shoot off fireworks with her.
Braylie Lapointe
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is special to me because my grandma has her birthday on that day.
Second, it’s important to me because the fair works give inspiration. Third Independence Day is America’s birthday. A Lot of people don’t really celebrate but my family and I love celebrating because it’s beautiful. Independence Day is like the Titanic but it sinks in your body. Fifth most of the hollow days are different because they don’t relate to America. Independence Day is like a hollow day that people forget or just doesn’t like. More then 6 mi people celebrat but all mostly like the fair works
Jonathan Lee Sanchez
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is important to me because we celebrate having freedom and think about all of the soldiers that died for our freedom.
No matter what happened to the soldiers they still would fight not knowing what would happen.
Many soldiers died in the war of Independence.
I will always believe that the people that fought for our freedom will always be great heroes after what they faced just for us to have freedom and some of the soldiers don’t even get to celebrate what they accomplished.
No one will ever be as spectacular as the men that fought in the war of freedom.
The day that all of those people fought for our freedom is amazing.
It is so sad the amount of people that died for our freedom so most of their families were devastated.
I will never forget that night when we won our freedom so we will always need to thank those who fought in the war of Independence.
This will wrap it up. I know that those who fought for us will never forget about those who fought for us and lost their lives.
We will always celebrate the 4th of July or Independence Day.
Kaiden Lewis
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
It’s a good holiday because there a lot of people that like it
There is a lot of people that are waiting for it
It’s important for people they are always happy there
There is at least more than fifty people there because they love independence day
There is a lot more just then seeing the firework in the sky people fighted just for independence in a war there is lot of people that are happy for independence there are celebrations every single year for independence I am happy for independence to just like other people are that is why independence day is a good holiday
Eduardo Lima Zapon
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is important to many people, but it’s important in many different ways. For example, it was the day the Declaration of Independence was signed, but most people like it, because of the fireworks that are lit at night, but most people who live near where the fireworks are lit just go outside to watch them. Many people don’t celebrate Independence Day because it’s not important to them because they probably moved to the USA from another country. Most people usually wear either red, white, or blue to represent the USA and show how much they love their country. Most people have cookouts for another way to celebrate or they just watch the fireworks that was mentioned earlier.
Kendall Long Crow
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
First, Independence Day is important to me because it represents how important independence is in america. It is important to many other people. I think it is one of the most important holidays that we celebrate in America. We have freedom like voting when a long time ago girls were not allowed to vote. Next, I really like celebrating the fourth of July. The fireworks show how much everyone cares about independence and freedom. The Fourth of July is important and it would be bad without it. We would not celebrate the fourth of July if we did not have our independence today. Most people celebrate the fourth of July by watching fireworks or shooting them off themselves. Then, Without Independence people would not have the rights they have today like buying goods and having a roof over your head. Independence changed a lot of things for everybody living in America. In conclusion, Independence Day impacts the way we live today and makes it different from how we lived in the past.
Aubrielle Loyd
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Family is the most important when it commonly comes to Independence Day and the heroes who signed the declaration of independence and also the fireworks and the get-togethers when it also comes to it. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were one of the people who signed the declaration of independence so that they would gain it themselves that’s and for there equal rights they were both heroes in different ways and are well known for that. That is why we wear red on Independence Day, But there’s some people that commonly get drunk which is the negative part. But when I think about Independence Day and how everybody celebrates it I think about my grandma who passed away and if anyone who reminds me about it I break down.
Athena Marie Marcelo Wells
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day is important to me because it represents how people celebrate the fourth of July. And you get to set off fireworks. The president got shot in the head so he died in the middle of giving his speech and it was his birthday. So that is why we celebrate Independence Day and set off fireworks.
Alyssa Nielsen
Webster Elementary
5th Grade
———
Independence Day reminds me why we fought for justice, independence, and freedom in the 1700’s. As we all know, colonists believed that the enforcements added to their country were wrong and fixed that. Independence Day shows people that events that may have happened centuries ago, will always be remembered. To also add to this statement, history will never go untouched. Some reasons why Independence Day is celebrated, or maybe even go undiscovered for years to come, but they’re all important. People do different practices during this special day based on their culture, but they’re all special, and unique. People always enjoy fireworks during the night, maybe a movie in the day, sometimes a march during the afternoon. Anything and everything you do might be worshiping the Constitution without you realizing it. That’s what makes Independence Day so important to me.
Nicole Oropesa-Castinera Fernandez
Webster Elementary School
5th Grade
———
Independence day is important because it is based on the people who saved slaves. That’s why we celebrate Independence Day for the people who saved slavery. But some people did not like how slavery was illegal so some people kidnapped other people to work as there slaves. Even though slavery is illegal they still kidnapped kids adults to be there slaves. But some people are dumb when they kidnap people because they kidnapped in front of houses and police stations. But the people who got caught kidnapping got arrested because it is illegal.
Michael Torres
Webster Elementary School
5th Grade
———
Independence day is very important to me because my uncle Timothy passed away on that same day and me and my mom and the rest of my family think that it is a blessing for our uncle to die saying that he will always watch us no matter what and it was also his favorite holiday so I also think that is a blessing that he passed away on his favorite holiday and my mom said the reason why he liked it was because there were fireworks and he loved fireworks so every time it is Independence day my whole family celebrates it every year and I also love it because you can watch the fireworks for free and don’t have to pay for them but I don’t think that matters and my family and I always watch it until it is done but my siblings sometimes complain that it is to loud but fireworks are always loud and when we set off our own fireworks they don’t complain that it is loud Independence Day is very important to me.
Leah Wuestewald
Webster Elementary School
5th Grade
Sacred Heart Middle School
Teachers: Barb Geigle and Jessica Wolles
Independence Day
Why Independence Day is important to me is because we get to go to a firework show which is very fun. Also why it is important is because our country got independence from Britain in 1776 on July 4. On Independence Day, we were free from Britain, and we had our own religious freedom and freedom of speech from winning the war with Britain, and when we won, we celebrated with fireworks.
By: Kenzie Drake
———
Independence Day is an important holiday because we celebrate the birthday of our country. It can also be called the 4th of July. I also get to see family during the 4th of July. It reminds me of how the United States got freedom over Britain. The fireworks remind me of all the people that gave up their lives in the American Revolution. We get to play fun games all throughout the day. Also, the bald eagle reminds me of how we got our independence, and it resembles bravery. Those are many reasons I celebrate Independence Day, and everyone who fought for the United States.
By: Luke
———
Have you heard of Independence Day? It is also called The fourth of July. If you already know about it, I will tell you what it means to me. It means to me the best holiday in the world! It helps me remember all the souls who risked their lives for their own country. I learned a lot of this from my teacher Miss Wolles. She is the best Social Studies teacher ever. I get a lot of fireworks for the Fourth of July, and it is so fun launching them. That is all that the Fourth of July means to me.
By: Isaiah
———
Independence Day
KA-BOOM! Soaring through the is another firework. Every Fourth of July there is a firework show by the river. That day is important because that was the year and day we won our independence from Britain. That special day is JULY 4, 1776.
It is crazy to think of the brave soldiers who helped us win our independence over Britain. Also all the people who wrote the Declaration of Independence. It is cool that they wrote it for 14 days and 14 nights.
I am so thankful for those amazing people who helped us be FREE.
By: Gabe Wintz
———
Independence
What do you do for Independence Day? I have a party at my grandma’s house. We play cards, eat dinner, and talk. It is really fun!!!!! It also reminds me of all the people who lost their lives to win our freedom from Great Britain. All the people who helped write the Declaration of Independence did an amazing job writing the Declaration of Independence for freedom. The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776. (Name not included)
———
Independence Day is celebrated all over the world. Independence Day means a lot to all of us.
Independence Day is important to me because the fourth of July we got our Independence. That’s why we celebrate the fourth of July with fireworks, glowsticks, and red, white, and blue clothes. We even get together with friends and family. Some people play bingo on the fourth of July also!
In 1776 the Declaration of Independence was signed, and by a lot of people. To write the Declaration of Independence, it took 14 days and 14 nights. I am very glad that we got our independence.
By: Declynn Heine
———
Independence
Independence Day is celebrated all around America. Some people don’t celebrate it and some do. Independence Day is celebrated on July 4. It means when our country was free from Britain. The first Independence Day was on July 4, 1776. It was because they signed the Declaration of Independence.
On the Fourth of July people shoot fireworks and have big parties. For me my family go to my aunt’s cabin and watch fireworks and me and my sisters stay with my cousins and aunt and uncle. One time when we were there, we were getting ready to go to bed. We were getting into bed, we heard a scream, and we all went downstairs. We saw my aunt on the bed and my uncle was on a chair. My aunt said there was a mouse. My uncle went to the kitchen to get a bowl to trap it. He did and that was probably the worst night there.
We also go up to my grandparents to watch fireworks. My grandparents live around a bit pond. So they hired people to have fireworks shot off the other side of the pond. The worst part is that my family loves dogs, so my sisters take turns going inside and checking on them, and you can hear them from outside over the fireworks.
People celebrate it all over the world, but that is what my family does. Some people don’t even celebrate it, so it is different all over America. That is what my family does on the Fourth of July.
By: Mary Poeschl
———
Independence Day is important to me because on Independence Day we remember our country’s history. And if the Founding Fathers didn’t sign the Declaration of Independence, our country would not be a thing today.
Many soldiers also died for our independence, so we should be proud that we have such a great country and not trash it or ruin it because a lot of soldiers died for the United States of America.
Something you can do on The Fourth of July is light fireworks, and go to The Fourth Of July Parades you can also do many other things on The Fourth of July.
By: Parker
———
This is why Independence Day is important to me.
It’s important to me because it reminds me of how we won our freedom from Great Britain. Also it reminds me of how much fun we can have on the Fourth of July and light fireworks. It makes me think of how much the soldiers wanted to be free and kept the flag pole from touching the ground in Baltimore. Another thing it reminds me of all the things we can do because of how hard they fought for us to beat the worlds strongest army with about 30,000 troops.
By: Ethan Sager
———
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Independence Day is important to me because it is the day that marks our independence. The Fourth of July is a great way to remember our independence. It also marks our country’s freedom from Britain. The U.S.A also marks the day of remembrance of our independence. The constitution and the declaration of independence is another way of our country. The Army and all of its parts are all ways to remember our strong country. What Independence Day means to me is a day our founding fathers found and made our strong country.
By: James R. Stehlik
———
Independence Day, Or the Fourth of July. This is what it means to me.
It means to me remembering the Founding Fathers and those who fought and are fighting for our freedoms and protecting us. For me it means being grateful for our freedoms that we have and our independence. Also remembering what it means to be patriotic and being loyal. I also think of a day when we celebrate being a strong, awesome, and amazing country.
Those are just some things we should do on that special day. Also that’s what it means to me. Mainly I think of my love for my country.
By: Anthony Rounds
———
Independence Day is important to me because we get to celebrate it every year. I get together with some of my family and celebrate our freedom. I thank all of the people who fought for our country to be free. I love my country! Another reason why Independence Day is important to me is because I am super lucky to be living in this country. All of those people who did something for our country deserve respect. The final reason Independence Day is important to me is because I get to do so many fun things. Some of the fun things I do are boating, fireworks, and spending time with some family members. That is why Independence Day is important to me.
By: Harper
———
I think that Independence Day is important because not only do we remember all of the people that bravely fought and lost their lives, but we spend time with our family and friends to remember our glorious Independence, and do other things like watch fireworks, remember our founding fathers, and our victory against the British.
I think it’s important because of all the people and soldiers who bravely fought and lost their lives, in a great and powerful battle, just for us. Also it’s to remember July 4, 1776, also known as Independence Day. I also feel that we all need to remember all of the brave actions that happened to never be forgotten and to always remember that we earned our freedom by fighting and beating a powerful country.
I strongly feel that our independence is the most important part of our making because without independence, we could not have all of the things that we take for granted.
In conclusion, I feel that Independence Day is very important because if we didn’t win, we would not be a free and very awesome country.
By: Janessa Stehlik
———
INDEPENDENCE
Independence Day is a very important holiday celebrated in the United States. It is celebrated on July 4th. It is the day that the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4th, 1776.
Independence Day is important to me because there were a bunch of people that died for our freedom, and so that we got to be our own country and didn’t have to be ruled by Great Britain. It’s important because a bunch of people risked their own lives, so that we could be free and choose our own stuff.
Independence Day is also important to me because I get to be with my family and spend many days with all of them at my cabin. We usually are there for about 10 days, and we get to go tubing, watch fireworks on the boat, spend time with family, and do lots more fun stuff.
These are some reasons why Independence Day is important to me. How is it important to you?
By: Rachel Huff
———
July is important to me because I get to see family and relax on the ground and be blown away be the fireworks. I am super glad that I don’t have to worry about being bombed every second like the people in Ukraine. I love my country because it has the best military in the world. I also love the rights we get as Americans. I could tell everyone that I am an ape and they would not care and they would let me be an ape. I could also run for President even if I have the worst grades in the world. As you just read this is what the Fourth of July means to me.
By: Brody
———
I think the 4th of July is important because it celebrates when Americans became free from the rule of King George. Those poor Americans souls which were lost in the battle. It reminds us of the sacrifices they gave, so you and I could be free. It reminds us of the time we became independent as our own country. Independence Day tells us to respect our own country and to be proud about those American souls that made this possible. It reminds us of how we beat the British. It reminds us of how George Washington and all his men risked their lives to make this country. That is why the 4th of July is important.
By: Owen J List
———
Independence Day
Independence Day is very important to the United States of America and here’s why.
Independence Day is also known as The fourth of July because we got our freedom on the fourth of July. We have become a great country since 1776. Sometimes people do fireworks, or have parties. Our founding fathers worked hard for our independence, we worked hard for our independence.
I think our independence is important for lots of reasons. We get to learn about any religion that we want, and we get the freedom of speech. Lots of people get to vote.
That is why Independence Day is so important to the United States of America.
By: Eva
