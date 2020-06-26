Lighting A Fuse On The Fourth

Independence Day is a week away, but people are starting to celebrate early.
And fire officials want to make sure those who are celebrating with fireworks do so in a safe and responsible manner.
Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that there are some places in Yankton County where, by statute, fireworks aren’t allowed to be possessed or shot off at all.
“According to city ordinance, fireworks are not allowed to be shot within the city limits of Yankton,” Nickles said. “You are allowed to shoot outside the city limits in the county.”
One rule in the county to make note of is that you can’t shoot fireworks off on a county road.
He said that there have been a couple of issues to contend with in the county over the years.
“One of the things that irritates people for shooting in the county is people don’t pick up their garbage,” he said. “The other thing we have problems with is people will cause a ditch fire or something, they’ll take off, won’t call it in and just leave it. We’ve had witnesses tell us that.”
Nickles said the number of fires in the county due to fireworks can vary from year to year, though he hasn’t seen a fire caused by fireworks in Yankton’s city limits in more than 19 years.
And though dry conditions dominated much of the spring, recent rains and a favorable forecast may hold firework-related fires at bay for another year.
“We’re still looking pretty good with all this rain and keeping our fingers crossed we get one more shot of rain — I think it will help,” Nickles said. “The hot weather, obviously, is against us and drying stuff out if we don’t get any more rain. The good news for fireworks shooting is the humidity is going to be up, so that will lessen the chance of fires.”
But it’s not just the risk of wildfires that fireworks users should worry about.
Nickles said it’s important to make a consideration for eye protection.
“(Be sure to outfit) everybody with safety glasses of some kind — even sunglasses are better than nothing,” he said. “Safety glasses are cheap and you can buy them in a lot of the big box stores or a few of the businesses around that handle safety equipment. They’re $3-$4 per pair, so they’re not that expensive.”
He added that care should also be used around the smaller novelty firework items.
“One of the biggest types of injuries is with a piece not even classified as a firework — it’s a novelty — and that’s a sparkler,” he said. “Over one-third of the injuries to children are caused by sparklers because we think they’re safe. The reality of it is, a sparkler burns at close to 1,800 degrees.”
Nickles added that it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions when lighting fireworks and to keep kids closely supervised.
He said that it is also a good idea to have a couple of jugs or a bucket of water on hand.
“Use it to douse your fireworks before you bring them back to town,” he said. “We don’t want you to leave them lay, but we do want you to use some caution when you throw them away.”
Fireworks are on sale to state residents and may be shot off through midnight on July 5.
Other firework safety tips can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.
