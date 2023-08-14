100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 15, 1923
• Rain broke in upon plans for the Bi-State annual Odd Fellow picnic in Yankton today, but the program was being carried out as far as practicable at the Odd Fellows’ hall this afternoon. The games and races were largely out of the question, but the drills and other features of the program were taken indoors and carried through. The leading feature of the afternoon was the program by the 22 children from the Odd Fellows’ home at Dell Rapids who came in yesterday for the picnic.
• Thirty Yankton people sat down at dinner with half a hundred residents of Scotland, at Scotland last evening, and got acquainted with each other. The Scotland Community club had invited the Yankton chamber of commerce to send a delegation to this week’s dinner meeting. People of the two towns were intermixed at the tables in the dining room of the Presbyterian church.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 15, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 15, 1973
• Yankton Independent School Board members Tuesday night requested a legal opinion on the state’s controversial new law requiring the board to purchase textbooks for use in private schools. The action came following a request by Laddie Kostel of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic parochial school board in the city that the public schools aid his board by at least letting them know what action they plan on the issue. The new law apparently requires public school boards to purchase up to $15 per student textbooks for use in parochial schools in the district.
• Wagner National Guardsmen are at Waggoner Lake north of Philip overseeing graveling of Jackson County roads and putting on an Army Training Test for the dump truck outfit handling the actual work. The Wagner unit, Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, (HHD) is of the 137th Engineer Battalion. Lt. Col. LaVerne Andersh of Wagner is commanding officer of the 137th.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 15, 1998
• Keely Byer hates part of his job with a purple passion. More accurately, he hates something purple with a passion. Byer is battling the purple loosestrife, a fast-spreading plant which harms irrigation, wildlife and recreation. The loosestrife is growing rapidly along the Niobrara and Missouri rivers. If unchecked, the plant will spread across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska toward Yankton. Once rooted, the plant grows up to nine feet tall and develops woody roots. The plant is resistant to attempts at pulling out, Byer said. “If you whack it, the root is still there and it comes back the next spring,” he said. What is Byer’s secret weapon against the weed? Bugs — the Canada thistle harvest bug, to be exact. And he is cultivating a bumper harvest as his original 3,000 insects have grown to 100,000.
• The Nebraska Department of Education has proposed testing would-be teachers before giving them a license. Nebraska has many good teachers but also has poor ones, and testing would help keep those teachers out of the classroom, said Doug Christensen, state education commissioner.
