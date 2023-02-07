HURON — Chairman Mike Wiese of Aberdeen announced that the James River Water Development District awarded $192,500 in cost-sharing assistance at their annual Board of Directors meeting in Huron on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The District awarded $142,500 for 2023 tree planting efforts within the District; allocating $15,000 to Beadle Conservation District, Brown Conservation District, Davison Conservation District, Hanson Conservation District, Hutchinson Conservation District, Marshall Conservation District, Sanborn Conservation District, Spink Conservation District, Yankton Conservation District and $7,500 to Aurora Conservation District. These funds will help producers to plant trees to improve the environment, for example, by protecting the soil, improving water quality and to establish wildlife habitat.
The District awarded $50,000 to the City of Wolsey to replace 1,480 linear feet of 15-foot sanitary sewer line with manholes and inlets that lead to the lagoon. The current line has outlived its useful life and does not have any manholes to assist in flushing out the line.
In other business during the meeting:
• No valid petitions were filed for Director Area 5 during the nominating period in 2022; therefore, the position became vacant on Jan. 1, 2023. No petitions have been filed with the District office; the board will continue to accept petitions until one is received. The board will fill the vacancy by appointment at a subsequent meeting. Director Area 5 represents the City of Huron and Custer township in Beadle County. The appointed Director for Area 5 will serve until Dec. 31, 2026. For more information contact the District office at 605-352-0600.
• The board re-elected Mike Wiese of Aberdeen to serve as chair, re-elected Carol Millan of Mitchell to serve as vice-chair, and re-elected Robert Braun of Aberdeen to serve as secretary. Randy Stanley of Groton was appointed as the District’s treasurer.
For further information, contact the James River Water Development District office in Huron at 352-0600 or visit the website at www.jrwdd.com.
