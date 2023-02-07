HURON — Chairman Mike Wiese of Aberdeen announced that the James River Water Development District awarded $192,500 in cost-sharing assistance at their annual Board of Directors meeting in Huron on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The District awarded $142,500 for 2023 tree planting efforts within the District; allocating $15,000 to Beadle Conservation District, Brown Conservation District, Davison Conservation District, Hanson Conservation District, Hutchinson Conservation District, Marshall Conservation District, Sanborn Conservation District, Spink Conservation District, Yankton Conservation District and $7,500 to Aurora Conservation District. These funds will help producers to plant trees to improve the environment, for example, by protecting the soil, improving water quality and to establish wildlife habitat.

