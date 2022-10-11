Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting Passes Away

SCOTLAND — A woman wounded in last November’s fatal shooting in Scotland has died, but authorities have not confirmed whether her death was related to her injuries.
Vicki Monclova, 57, passed away Sept. 14, according to her obituary received Tuesday by the Press & Dakotan.
“Vicki succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal shooting of her family November 9th, 2021,” the obituary said.
Monclova was one of five people shot during a Nov. 9, 2021, incident at a Scotland residence. Three people died, and she and a 5-year-old girl were injured.
Francis Lange, 42, of Scotland faces nine felony charges, including three for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Lange formerly lived at the house, which was occupied by his former girlfriend and others.
Lange allegedly entered the home and shot five people, resulting in three deaths and two victims with serious injuries.
The deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured were Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
With Vicki Monclova’s passing, the question arises if her death was shooting related and if prosecutors will amend the current charges and seek a fourth count of first-degree murder.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s office, working with the proceedings, doesn’t comment on pending cases and prosecutions, according to spokesman Stewart Huntington.
Lange’s mental evaluation has been completed and forwarded to prosecutors, Huntington said Tuesday. The state has decided whether to pursuing the death penalty and doesn’t have a deadline for doing so, he added.
First Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering, who presides over the proceedings, doesn’t comment on cases, according to First Circuit court administrator Kim Allison.
The judge has already set a status hearing for Nov. 29 in Tyndall, Allison said Tuesday. Either the prosecution or defense could request the addition of an earlier hearing, if desired, Allison said.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity.
His defense lawyers have filed a request for change of venue, arguing their client can’t received a fair trial in Bon Homme County.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail on $2 million cash bond.
Monclova’s visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Scotland Community Church.
The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan online, on social media and in print.
