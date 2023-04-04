The Yankton Community Library will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in April for kids in grades K-5. All programs are free and will take place on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Lego Club will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 3:45 p.m. We provide the Lego; you provide the ideas.
For our after-school craft, we will be reusing and recycling containers to make coin banks. Bring your creativity on April 13 at 3:45 p.m. because the only limit is your imagination. They will be re-purposing old food canisters and decorating them with a variety of supplies to give you a place to save your change all while helping save the planet.
The after-school movie this month will be on Thursday, April 20, at 3:45 p.m. They will be watching “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 46 minutes).
The April STEAM project will explore the science of paper circuits. They will be making cards that light up. Join in on April 27 at 3:45 p.m. to make a card that will light up someone’s day.
