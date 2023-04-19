YMS Science Olympiad Team Aims At Nationals

Front row: Kenna Fleming, Brenna Elwood, Francisco Reyes, Taryn Huang, Skylar Voagen, Emily Ratermann; Middle row: Sarah Messler, Carson Campbell, Madilyn Smith, Isaac Paulson, Jasmine Bishop; Back row: Mariam Touray, Coach Cheryl Schaeffer, Sophia Shudak, Kody Pham, Alyssa Herrmann, Gabriel Ebbens, Isaac Larrington, Max Muller, Coach Nicole Mehlhaff

 Courtesy Photo

The Yankton Middle School Science Olympiad (SO) team is gearing up for nationals.

The team qualified by winning the Division B crown at the 39th annual South Dakota Science Olympiad State Tournament, which took place March 25 at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.