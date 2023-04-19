YMS Science Olympiad Team Aims At Nationals

The Yankton Middle School Science Olympiad (SO) team is gearing up for nationals.
The team qualified by winning the Division B crown at the 39th annual South Dakota Science Olympiad State Tournament, which took place March 25 at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
The Yankton Middle School team is overseen by coaches Nicole Mehlhaff and Cheryl Schaeffer. Tom Merill, Brooks Schild, Tymber Bishop, Sam Gusso, and Andrew Adam assisted. Andrew and Sam are former SO national top 10 winners from Yankton.
“Our students put in a lot of time, effort, and studying to prepare for state, and their hard work paid off. We are excited to keep the momentum going and do well at Nationals. I want to thank those who helped get us this far. Retired coaches, former team members, especially parents, and all those who have helped and will be helping us in our fundraisers. We look forward to seeing what we can do in Wichita,” says Coach Nicole Mehlhaff.
Middle school and high school students from across the state competed in various science events during the state tournament.
Meanwhile, the Sacred Heart Middle School team finished second. Coaches are Sarah Wald and Rebecca Foos.
Dakota Valley Middle School placed third. Coaches are Amanda Vande Vegte and Lynda Grasso.
The coaches would like to thank all parents and helpers of the team that put in their time and effort to help the students. It is and was much appreciated.
This win allows the team to represent the state of South Dakota at the National Science Olympiad Tournament, held May 19-20, and sponsored by Wichita State University. This marks the return of in-person competition instead of virtual competition since the beginning of dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Yankton Middle School will compete against 60 other middle school teams in each of the 23 and two trial events.
The 15-member team won first place in 14 events, second place in two, and third place in four events. The Crime Busters event was canceled for the state competition.
Students and their event results are as follows:
Gabriel Ebbens — Flight 1st, Roller Coaster 1st, Experimental Design 1st
Kenna Fleming — Disease Detective 1st, Rocks & Minerals 3rd, Can’t Judge A Powder 3rd
Alyssa Herrmann — Dynamic Planet-1st, Solar System-3rd, Meteorology-4th
Isaac Larrington — Bridges-1st, Write it Do it-2nd, Experimental Design-1st
Sarah Messler — Sounds of Music-1st, Write it Do it-2nd, Dynamic Planet-1st
Max Muller — Crave the Wave-1st, Meteorology-4th, Code Busters-1st, (Crime Busters)
Kody Pham — Disease Detective-1st, BioProcess Lab-1st, Experimental Design-1st
Sophia Shudak — Road Scholar-1st, Green Generation-4th, Forestry-1st
Madilyn Smith — Bio Process Lab-1st, Code Busters-1st, Can’t Judge A Powder-3rd
Mariam Touray — Anatomy & Physiology-3rd, Code Busters-1st, Fast Facts-1st
Taryn Huang — Crave the Wave-1st, Green Generation-4th, (Crime Busters)
Isaac Paulson — Wheeled Vehicle-1st, Roller Coaster-1st, Forestry-1st
Emily Ratermann - Fast Facts-1st, Anatomy & Physiology-3rd, Storm the Castle-2nd
Brenna Elwood — Bridges-1st, Road Scholar-1st, Rocks & Minerals-3rd
Francisco Reyes — Sounds of Music-1st, Flight-1st, Storm the Castle-2nd
For more information about South Dakota Science Olympiad, visit https://www.sdscioly.org or contact James L Tracy, Jr, state director, at sdscienceolympiad@usd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.