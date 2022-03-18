Yankton County recorded one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was one of four COVID-related deaths reported statewide, raising South Dakota’s pandemic toll to 2,875. There have been 80 deaths posted so far this month.
For Yankton County, it was its 58th pandemic death, including the 14th so far in 2022.
In its final daily COVID update before switching to weekly reports, the DOH recorded 49 new infections Friday, with active cases slipping to 2,597 (-38).
Current hospitalizations rose for the first time since March 2, climbing to 70 (+5).
Other statistics for Friday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 4.8% (+.1%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (1) — Turner County, +1;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
Here is a list of active cases in area South Dakota counties for Friday, with the difference from Friday, March 11, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 18 (-2); Charles Mix County, 57 (-6); Clay County, 43 (-3); Douglas County, 6 (-2); Hutchinson County, 25 (-1); Turner County, 16 (-5); Yankton County, 66 (-16).
The DOH’s weekly COVID-19 updates will begin next Wednesday.
