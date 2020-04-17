100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 18, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 18, 1945
• Carl G. Wallbaum was reelected mayor of Yankton Tuesday for a full five year term in an annual city election that was marked by unusually light voting, a total of only 1,270 ballots being cast.
• Lt. Don Burr, who is serving with the Seventh army, writes his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Burr, that he is now a member of the Century club, having qualified by spending 100 continuous days on the front lines.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 18, 1970
• The Clay County Historical Society’s museum building fund has passed $8,000, with less than $2,000 remaining of the goal of $10,000 by the end of April. Preserving the house, built in 1882, has been the object of the current drive.
• The Agriculture Department has published a new leaflet. It warns people of the dangers of falling down. Titled “Falls Hurt”, the booklet says people’s chances of falling are increased by illness, fatigue, emotional upset, alcohol and drugs.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 18, 1995
• After getting put down by the boys, Laura Mehlhaff aimed to become the best in her school’s vocational classes. What she didn’t count on was becoming one of the best vocational students in the nation. Mehlhaff, a Menno High School senior, has been named among 10 national winners of the All-American Vocational Student Award.
• Picnickers may need swimming trunks while grilling at Riverside Park in Olivet, now under water after recent James River flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.