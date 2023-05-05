The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and South Dakota Specialty Crop Association (SDSPA) are working jointly to build informal resources for local partners and implement effective strategies in supporting producers in the building of a sustainable local food system.

This project will include developing a variety of educational opportunities, resources and tools that increase the knowledge of industry partners and producers by improving and building technical skills to maintain a high level of expertise so they can support multifaceted agricultural sectors of rural and urban, conservation and grow healthy foods and economic opportunities.

