The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and South Dakota Specialty Crop Association (SDSPA) are working jointly to build informal resources for local partners and implement effective strategies in supporting producers in the building of a sustainable local food system.
This project will include developing a variety of educational opportunities, resources and tools that increase the knowledge of industry partners and producers by improving and building technical skills to maintain a high level of expertise so they can support multifaceted agricultural sectors of rural and urban, conservation and grow healthy foods and economic opportunities.
To accomplish this, all producers, and those involved with their local food systems, are encouraged to take our upcoming survey deciding which training topics they feel are needed. The survey is underway now and will be collected until May 10. Survey link can be found at https://forms.gle/hAa9VMKSj2iN62CK7.
Data received will help the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association gauge and determine which training programs would be most beneficial for producers in the state of South Dakota.
USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit usda.gov or https://www.usda.gov/topics/urban.
