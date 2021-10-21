Local Group Celebrates National Disability Month

The spotlight was on every ability at the 2021 Yankton National Disability Employment Awareness Month event Thursday.
Sponsored in part by the South Dakota Boards of Vocational Rehabilitation and of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the event recognizes local businesses who recruit employees through the South Dakota Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Vocational Rehabilitation Services (Voc. Rehab) division as well as the men and women with disabilities who are thriving in the jobs obtained through the service.
This year’s Pat Smith Employee of the Year Award went to Megan Waltner, who has worked at Aviands on Mount Marty University’s Yankton campus for seven years. Other nominees included: Marcus Teel who has worked at Yankton Community Library for more than two years, Amy Van Osdel who has been with Pizza Hut for more than four years and Jacob Stewart of Dairy Queen, who has been there for more than five years.
Employer of the year went to Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for its participation in the Voc. Rehab program. This year’s runners up in the employer category were Yankton Bowl and JR’s Oasis.
Jacob Stewart, 2021 Exceptional Employee Award through the South Dakota Conference on Developmental Disabilities, was also present Thursday.
Steve Hawkins, Yankton County EMS ambulance administrator, said when he took over at his current position, there was already an individual hired through Voc. Rehab who does great work.
“He is very easy to work with,” Hawkins said. “I don’t have to supervise him at all. He comes in, he knows what he needs to do, and, when his shift is over, the job is complete to a better-than-satisfactory level.”
The employees from Voc. Rehab come with many supports and require very little supervision.
“It’s the easiest hire in the world to be honest with you, ” said Jim Palmer, who co-owns Yankton Bowl with his wife, Deb, adding that his experience has changed some of the ways he does things and how he looks at all employees.
His only regret was not having hired someone through Voc. Rehab sooner, he said.
“You’ve got to find the spot for that person, and James Johnson is actually a perfect example,” Palmer said, introducing his employee to the group. “He started cleaning, and where he is today, I would have never guessed what he is capable of. He’ll be opening for me tomorrow, by the way — by himself.”
Teresa Kramer of Jr’s Oasis has worked with a number of individuals through Voc. Rehab.
“It gives people an opportunity to get out into the world and interact,” she said. “Even if they don’t work out, they still have that experience, and you taught them that this isn’t the right job for them, but there is a job out there for them, and they just need to find their niche in the world.”
The last award presented was to the late radio personality Ron Leeper for his faithful annual reporting of the NDEAM event. Leeper was known to the community by his KYNT radio name, Dave Leonard. Leeper died earlier this year. His widow, Janis, accepted his award.
“He showed up and had it on the radio probably within the hour, promoting this event,” Bonnie Gusso, a benefits specialist for South Dakota Benefits Specialist Network, told the group as she presented the award. “He thanked us for inviting him and said, ‘It is so nice to be able to share something positive and something great about what’s happening in our community.’”
