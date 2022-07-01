PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Saturday) in honor of former State Rep. Gary Jerke. He served from 2005-2008.
Funeral services for Gary will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp.
