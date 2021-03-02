YPD Seeks Public Help In Vandalism Cases

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is looking for leads following a string of vandalism incidents over the weekend.
Cpl. Brad Parker told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday that the YPD is in the preliminary stages of investigation on the incidents.
“To my knowledge, we don’t have any leads on anything,” he said. “We’re actively working on it, but right now, we don’t have any leads and there have been no arrests made.”
Parker said, between Feb. 27 and March 1, the department received 10 reports of vandalism involving spray paint and three others involving buildings. Many of these incidents were concentrated along Locust St.
Given the lack of suspects, Parker said there aren’t definitive connections between the incidents, but time and proximity suggest at least some of the instances might be connected.
“I think we can safely say the spray paintings are probably related and the same people are involved in that,” he said. “They were all over town; it wasn’t one specific area. It was just random hits. I think it’s someone going around town and finding and opportunity or a good spot to do their ‘artwork,’ and that’s what’s happening.”
He added that the investigation is turning to surveillance footage at this time.
“We’re looking at some cameras at some businesses,” he said. “At this point, we don’t have an arrest or solid suspects at this point.”
Anyone with any possible information is encouraged to either call Crime Stoppers 665-4440 or the YPD’s normal number at 668-5210. Parker reminded the public they can remain anonymous calling Crime Stoppers and that there are cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest.
