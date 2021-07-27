The Heat Is On For Area Crops

A break from the current intense heat and drought could still benefit crops, but it may be too late for some grasslands, according to weather and ag officials.
The drought has taken a toll on livestock feed sources, according to Nebraska state climatologist Al Dutcher.
“People think about corn and soybeans, but the grasslands and livestock are also major concerns,” he said. “We’re seeing high hay prices, and I’m concerned we’ll have the same conditions that happened in the fall 2011 and winter 2012.”
During the 2012 shortfall, hay prices reached $400-500 a ton in some parts of the nation. Some observers believe those prices could return this year.
The situation isn’t affecting only local farmers and ranchers, Dutcher said. Severe drought in other states is putting pressure on all available supplies across the nation, he added.
As a result, livestock producers in drought-stricken states may turn to areas with hay and other feed sources, Dutcher said. Nebraska and South Dakota producers may find themselves paying more, or they may decide to sell their own supply for higher prices.
“The hay movement is already drawing top dollar. We’re seeing additional pressure as other areas want our hay and grasslands,” he said. “I hope we don’t fall short later with our own supply because of the drought and then people are scrambling.”
South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards recently expressed a similar outlook to the Press & Dakotan. Some parts of agriculture may have fallen beyond major recovery for this season, she said.
“If you’re talking pasture, hay and grass, I believe some of those impacts are already baked in, so to speak, and can’t overcome it,” she said. “For some guys on the livestock side of things, this is one of the biggest issues they are going to have this year.”
In terms of livestock feed, Edwards contrasted the current situation to a decade ago.
“I keep thinking back to 2012 where they had high corn prices and very significant drought, where the corn was too expensive to feed, so people were looking for other options,” she said. “We’ll see how this plays out. People haven’t figured out how much grass and hay they will have, but that time is coming soon.”
So far in 2021, Yankton has received a little more than half its normal precipitation, according to National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist Mike Gillispie in Sioux Falls.
“Yankton is currently running about 7.75 inches below normal for the year with 9.56 inches compared to the normal 17.24 inches,” he said. “We’re still showing D1 to D3 — moderate to extreme — drought across all of southeast South Dakota. Precipitation is currently at the 10th driest (all time) since June 1.”
Northeast Nebraska is experiencing a similar situation, as the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties with a mix of moderate and severe drought.
While the Yankton region has received some badly-needed rain, the amount isn’t enough to offset the drought or even the ongoing evaporation from crops, Gillispie said.
“Rainfall in the last week was mainly less than 0.25 inches across the area, with a few spotty reports of around 0.50 inches,” he said. “This will not make any difference in the drought as normal weekly rainfall is still around 0.75-1.00 inch, and evapotranspiration from corn is running around one-fourth to one-third inch per day — or more with the extreme heat moving in now.”
The importance isn’t just the amount but when and where the rain falls, according to Doug Kluck with the NWS in Kansas City.
“I think it’s all about timing. That (southeast) part of South Dakota got some very timely rains for corn and soybeans. The soybeans can deal with more heat and dryness, and they recover better, too,” he said. “That said, without more timely rains, yield will begin to suffer especially through tasseling and definitely with seed filling times of the year.”
The Yankton region could see some timely rains in the coming days, Kluck said.
“I see the seven-day precipitation outlook has a strip across southern South Dakota. It looks to be over an inch in spots based on the map,” he said. “IF, and that’s a big if, if that happens later this week, that will be quite beneficial. If not, I’d say the combination of hot and above-normal temperatures and lack of precipitation will degrade further the drought situation in your neck of the woods.”
This year’s soil moisture started much differently than the previous year, Edwards said.
“Last year at this time, we had a lot of soil moisture carryover from a very wet 2019,” she said. “Last year, even though we started having drought in the summer, it wasn’t an issue because we had that kind of reserve and bank account in the soil.”
Kluck agreed, noting the ongoing impact of lack of soil moisture.
“Generally, soil moisture conditions are not what they’ve been the last three years, so we are using up a lot of any deep moisture that still exists. Remember, this dryness really harkens back to last summer as well,” he said.
“Basically, soil moisture is the bank and the withdrawals this year have definitely put the area from (Yankton) in the deep red, so to speak. Unless we get some significant moisture to recharge the deeper soils, this fall, winter and spring next year will be an even bigger issue than this one.”
Temperatures and high humidity have also played a key role in recent days. The Yankton region’s heat index reached the 113-degree range Tuesday, prompting a heat advisory that continues today (Wednesday).
However, the overall summer isn’t near the record books, Gillispie said. “The average temperature for Yankton this summer, since June 1, is currently only the 16th warmest on record,” he said.
The region could see temperature records of a different sort, Kluck said.
“I know we set several heat records in early June but this is the hottest time of year right now, so record heat is tough to do,” he said. “I expect longer duration heat records may be more likely and possibly some record high minimum temperatures have been recorded or will be.”
The drought has impacted the river levels across southeastern South Dakota, Gillispie said. “The lower James, Vermillion and Big Sioux are all currently showing flows below to much-below normal, running in the 7th to 20th percentile,” he noted.
The outlook calls for an end to the intense heat and a cooling trend, with the pattern looking to repeat in the coming days, Dutcher said. The return of cooler weather would prove helpful, he said.
A major problem has been the lack of any cooldown during the evening, Dutcher said.
“If you can get your overnight lows below 65 — from the upper 50s and into the 60s — and then your daytime temperatures are in the 80s, that would help,” he said.
The one- to four-week outlooks call for continued above-normal temperatures and normal to below-normal precipitation, Gillispie said.
“The three-month outlook for August through October shows the best chances for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation,” he said.
“The outlooks for the fall and winter currently show equal chances for above-normal, normal or below-normal precipitation. If we can get some moisture this fall and winter, it would help in recharging soil moisture heading into next spring, but we do have quite a bit of ground to catch up.”
Dutcher believes the region can recover from the drought, but it will take time. In particular, he pointed to Yankton’s current 7.55-inch shortfall.
“Can we make up the moisture deficit? You can, but you don’t want it all at once,” he said. “This is where I hope that we see moisture during the early fall.”
Looking ahead, the region needs moisture not only for this year but also for next year, Edwards said.
“The fall and winter is really our recharge season. The soil moisture recharges during the fall season before the soil freezes. That’s another crucial factor as we look ahead to 2022.”
The drought will exert an impact, Edwards predicted.
“The summer drought is going to linger,” she said. “It will ebb and flow, but it will continue to be a factor the rest of the season,” she said.
