Both South Dakota and Nebraska reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the latest pandemic updates Tuesday.
In South Dakota, the two deaths were reported in Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington (Rapid City) counties. Minnehaha County has 40 of the state’s 46 deaths; it was the second death for Pennington County, which recorded the state’s first known death back in mid-March.
In Tuesday’s update, Pennington County reported more new positive tests (16) than Minnehaha County (15). Pennington County now has a total of 74 known cases.
Beadle County (Huron), which was the state’s first hot spot, has seen a spike in new cases, with the number of positive tests rising from 21 a little more than a week ago to 43 on Tuesday when six new cases were reported. In a daily media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said some cases appear tied to Huron’s Dakota Provisions meat processing plant and that the state is in contact with plant officials about protocols. No specific numbers were provided. The county was downgraded from substantial community spread to minimal spread on April 29 and taken off the community spread list completely on May 4; on Tuesday, it returned to substantial community spread status.
Overall, South Dakota reported 58 new positive tests Tuesday, giving the state 4,085 known cases. There were 664 new test results reported. The state has processed a total of 29,709 tests with a test infection rate of 13.7%
So far, South Dakota has had 2,914 recovered cases, with 1,125 cases listed as active.
There have been a total of 327 hospitalizations in South Dakota during the pandemic, with 77 people currently hospitalized.
Locally, Yankton County has 42 known cases, an increase of one from Monday’s report although Clayton did not list any new cases for the county on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after reporting its fifth case Monday, Bon Homme County’s number of known cases has amended down to four Tuesday. It was not clear if one case was shifted between counties upon further review. Yankton County has had three total hospitalizations.
Charles Mix County reported two new positive tests Tuesday, giving it 10 overall.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s two new deaths give the state a total of 125.
The state reported 277 new positive tests as of late Monday, giving Nebraska a total of 10,625 known cases. There have been 70,147 tests processed for a test infection rate of 15.1%. Approximately 2,500 tests were processed Monday.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), which is one of the biggest hot spots in the country, two more COVID-19 deaths were reported, giving the county a total of 20. There were 50 new positive tests reported Monday. The Siouxland District Health Department website did not list total positive tests or total tested processed for Woodbury County in its latest update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.