While you enjoy the great outdoors floating, take precautions to avoid trespassing. The land beneath Nebraska’s rivers and streams is considered private property. Trespassing onto private land is disrespectful to landowners and can result in a citation.
You may float through private property but exiting your craft or anchoring upon private property requires a landowner’s permission. The exception is that you are able to access private property to portage or transport your canoe, kayak or inner-tube around any fence or obstruction in the river or stream.
