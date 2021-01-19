PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Diversity Program is accepting proposals for the Wildlife Diversity Small Grants Program. This program provides funding for researchers, educators and naturalists to carry out projects focused on native wildlife. Funding for the 2021 Small Grants Program totals $20,000 for projects that are focused on monitoring and inventory of native wildlife species and their habitats.
Wildlife Diversity Small Grants have funded education, research, and monitoring projects focused on native wildlife and habitats since 1997. Proposals are due by Feb. 12, 2021.
For more information, contact the Wildlife Diversity Program at 605-773-4345 or email Casey.Heimerl@state.sd.us. Additional information and grant application forms can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/small-grants-program.
