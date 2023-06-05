Jean Hunhoff

Jean Hunhoff

 Courtesy Photo

A local mental health conference celebrating its 25th year is recognizing District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff as a mental wellness “silver lining” for her advocacy and vision regarding mental health.

The annual Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Inc., (YAMWI) Conference will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Marty University and features two days of speakers and breakout sessions selected to explore current therapies and techniques as well as issues and factors affecting mental health practitioners.

