A local mental health conference celebrating its 25th year is recognizing District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff as a mental wellness “silver lining” for her advocacy and vision regarding mental health.
The annual Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Inc., (YAMWI) Conference will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Marty University and features two days of speakers and breakout sessions selected to explore current therapies and techniques as well as issues and factors affecting mental health practitioners.
“Hunhoff has served as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee and on multiple special committees to represent the needs of mental health facilities, providers, clients and their families,” according to literature about the conference. “Sen. Hunhoff embodies the ‘silver linings’ advocacy for those facing mental illness, support for the service providers and vision for an ever-brighter future for mental health in our great state.”
Hunhoff, who emcees the YAMWI conference each year, told the Press & Dakotan that the recognition was humbling.
“The money (for programs) is important. There’s no doubt about that. You’ve got to have that,” she said, referring to her role in appropriations. “But what’s really important are those that are providing the services. That’s where the rubber meets the road. You can give all the money you want, but (they’ve got to) use it for the right resources and for getting the right staff on board, so they can deliver the services. That’s where I find success is.”
In her years as a legislator, Hunhoff said, one of the primary issues she has worked on involves reimbursement for mental health services and trying her best when it comes to funding for state agencies and the agencies that have contracts for behavioral health services, she said.
“The dollars that we were able to provide to the behavioral health centers in the last couple of years have really helped,” Hunhoff said. “We’ve given dollars and grants for the development of the regional mental health centers and again, this past year, we were able to give a significant bump to the behavioral health services for social workers and for counselors.”
She noted that Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services broke ground on a new crisis-intervention center in Yankton this week.
“I’ve been engaged in that,” Hunhoff said. “Those individuals have come before Appropriations. I’ve listened to them. I’ve supported them. I certainly engaged them in the community.”
In recent years, the treatment of mental health crises has changed, with service providers frequently able to stabilize individuals quickly, sending them home days later rather than institutionalizing them, she said, adding that telehealth has been a huge factor in allowing individuals to heal in their own communities.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased knowledge about and need for behavioral health services, which now include drug and alcohol treatment.
“I think all of us are hearing about the growing need in behavioral health, and it’s not just those with mental health services, but we’re also talking about addiction services and, more importantly, with our young kids, incidents, early childhood experiences and their impact,” Hunhoff said. “When you sit in Pierre, you hear from all these providers that are addressing all kinds of mental health issues. Over the years of sitting there and listening, it is just escalating, and I think it’s very important that we continue to support these individuals, to support the organizations that are providing any one of these types of services that certainly impact on the mental health of our citizens of South Dakota.”
In the past year, the Legislature was able to get behavioral health providers to 100% reimbursement for their services, but more help is needed, she said.
“They are facing some severe shortages, especially in the field of Masters of Social Work,” Hunhoff said. “These individuals are severely needed in leading, doing the case management and providing direct services.”
In her experience as a nurse who has done assessments and referred patients on for mental health services, Hunhoff said she has learned that mental health is an important part of a patient’s overall health care.
“(Also), I think we are all touched by (behavioral health issues) in our personal lives,” she said. “We had a daughter that had a meth problem and got involved with a program (Teen Challenge) that has made such a difference. Now, (she has moved) to Minnesota because she is going to develop a Teen Challenge program for women there.”
Mental health issues do exist in families and it’s important to take care of those individuals, Hunhoff said, adding that she has learned so much through her role as emcee of the YAMWI Conference.
“Behavioral health is changing and there’s so many areas in need. This conference provides an overview that addresses the hot topics, so I’m listening and learning from the people there,” she said. “And I can take that information back because they’re going to show up someplace in Pierre, and I want to advocate for them.”
For more information, visit www.yamwi.org/
