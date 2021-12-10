All The Right Notes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Raised in an area known for country music, Tom Buckmiller found a different musical path with a passion for the blues.
Buckmiller grew up in Winner, a south-central South Dakota community of currently 3,000 residents. During high school, he worked as a disc jockey for radio station KWYR, where he developed a love for music.
He learned to play guitar so he could play in church, but quickly found other uses for his guitar, including entertaining crowds with rock ‘n roll and the blues.
“Growing up, I really liked rock and the blues. It really suited me, and I like the old stuff,” he said. “The blues is really a story telling genre. It’s really fun connecting the music with the story.”
Buckmiller headed to Yankton, graduating from then-Mount Marty College in 1996 and serving as Sacred Heart School principal from 2000-06. He changed career paths, first teaching at Penn State and now serving as a professor at Drake University in Des Moines.
But one thing hasn’t changed — his love for the blues, whether performing or writing music.
Now, he and musical partner Brian Schwager are stepping into the national spotlight. The duo competes next month on the famed Beale Street in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge.
They qualified for the Jan. 18-22 contest by winning the Iowa Blues Challenge last September in Des Moines. They will represent the state of Iowa at the Memphis competition, which draws entries from each state, foreign nations and major blues societies.
“We are hopeful that this will be a major selling point for us. We’ve been to Memphis, but not for this contest,” he said. “Memphis is known as the home of the blues, and we’ll be playing around a number of historic places. It’s so important to make connections, and this (festival) attracts so many artists and people in the industry.”
Buckmiller and Schwager will perform one of the first two nights, hoping to qualify for the round of 32 and finally the top five.
“The purpose of the International Blues Challenge is to amplify up-and-coming acts,” he said. “The prize package provides you with tremendous exposure at the national and international levels.”
TAKING THE SPOTLIGHT
For Buckmiller, it’s a dream come true and a far different — and intense — atmosphere than playing the usual bars, clubs, breweries and wineries with private gigs in the mix.
Acts in the competition performed for a panel of independent judges and were scored using the same criteria used by the International Blues Foundation.
“It’s a live competition with judges, and you get exactly a 30-minute set. You’re penalized for every minute you go over 30 minutes,” he said. “They look at your vocal and instrumental skills along with your presentation before a live audience.”
The time limit forces the performers to make a more polished performance, Buckmiller said. The act must connect quickly not only with the judges but also the audience.
“So much depends on the venue, and you never know what to expect with a live performance,” he said. “You just get up there and start on fire.”
For the Iowa Blues Challenge, Buckmiller and Schwager made the field of four finalists in the single/duo category. As the winner, they received a prize package that includes cash, opportunities for paid gigs (including but not limited to the 2022 Winter Blues Fest) and a travel expense stipend for the 2022 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, presented by The Blues Foundation.
Buckmiller hopes the current ride leads to the opportunity for a recording contract, allowing the duo or band to increase their musical exposure to an even wider audience.
FORMING A SOUND
Buckmiller and Schwager, who comes from a musical family, joined forces when they crossed paths, each able to fill the other’s needs for a musical group. They eventually became two members of their current band.
As a bluesman in Des Moines, Buckmiller plays with Jimmy the Weasel and fronts Tom Buckmiller and the Tone Tailors, who took second place in the 2019 Iowa Blues Challenge finals.
His first album was produced by Matt Woods and features Iowa Blues Hall of Famers: Dwight Dario, Bob Pace, Scot Sutherland, Heath Alan Patschull and others.
Buckmiller teaches a blues class at Drake University. In that class, he brings in some of the best local blues players — including Bob Pace, Matt Woods, Rob Lumbard, Dwight Dario and others — and takes the class to a local blues club and a recording studio.
Buckmiller is the general editor of three books written by his blues class that features local blues players and local blues fans.
Buckmiller has felt really good about the direction of his group’s music. He believes offering the option of a two-piece act or a full band allows the musicians to play a wide variety of music and venues — from intimate settings to lively bars.
“I think our sound is really tight,” he said. “We play with our heart and soul. We want people to feel the emotions, and we want the biggest, best sound we can produce.”
Whether a combo or part of a band, Buckmiller and Schwager said they “will bring an authentic and engaging blues show as they play an array of electrifying originals and tributes to Freddie King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, BB King, Elmore James, John Lee Hooker, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and more.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Now, the International Blues Challenge can take things to the next level.
“A lot of people are looking to book bands, and this is one way we’re able to get some attention. That’s our ultimate goal,” he said. “It’s big when trying to help venues promote us, also. This gives them something. We can now promote ourselves as the Iowa Blues Challenge winners and show that we have accomplished something they wouldn’t see otherwise. We don’t just blend in with the other bands.”
Despite his musical career ascent, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.
Tom Buckmiller and the Tone Tailors performed in Yankton twice this past summer during Music at the Meridian and with the Rock N Rumble.
“It’s always great to come back to Yankton and perform for people you know,” he said. “We usually have people come up afterwards and talk to us. We always enjoy coming back and seeing our friends. It’s really cool to play those events.”
Like most musicians and other live entertainment, Buckmiller’s band saw a slowdown with the pandemic, even putting it on the back burner for a time. But with the International Blues Challenge on the horizon, he’s hoping for an incredible 2022.
“We’re super small fish in a super big pond. This is who we are and we can share how we do it,” he said.
“We don’t know if we’re going to win it all. We love what we do, and when we’re in Memphis, we’ll enjoy every single moment we’re there.”
For more information on the duo, go to www.buckmillerschwager.com.
