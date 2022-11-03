Kids’ Chance Awareness Week is a national initiative designed to highlight existing Kids’ Chance programs and state organizations across the country. It provides our supporters with a specified time frame to be engaged with and raise awareness about our mission.

Kids’ Chance of South Dakota will be celebrating Kids’ Chance of South Dakota Awareness Week Nov. 7-11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.