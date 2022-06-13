Team HOPE will hold its 11th annual Team HOPE Cancer Benefit Poker Run on Saturday, June 18. Registration is from noon-1 p.m. at the Keg in Tabor. It is important to know that you do not need a fancy car or motorcycle to participate. This run is about a unity of old friends, making new friends and honoring those that are no longer with us.
Team HOPE’s mission is to raise funds for families that are afflicted by cancer. They extend their support to those faced with so many unknowns so that they may feel a sense of comfort and strength. They hope that easing people’s financial burden — however big or small — they may help them focus on what is most important in their lives such as faith, family and winning the battle against cancer.
In the heart of the Czech Days celebration, if you are unable to attend the poker run, Team HOPE organizers encourage the community to come out and show your support to Team HOPE at the conclusion of the run back at the Keg at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Apart from other organizations, Team HOPE puts 100% of the money raised into the hands of the people who need it in the community.
For more information on the Team HOPE Benefit Fund or you wish to donate, become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Karen Edler, 1101 Yvonne Dr., Yankton, SD 57078, 605-857-0133, or email teamHOPErocks@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.