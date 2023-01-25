Risky Rescues Have SD Mulling Approach To Drivers Who Ignore Road Closures

Crews push their way through a massive snowdrift plugging an overpass at Indian Creek Service Road under I-90 and near Kadoka.

 PHOTO: State of South Dakota Highway Crew

PIERRE — Hundreds of motorists drove around Interstate blockades or ventured onto snowed-over highways during a two-week storm event late last year, diverting the energies of emergency responders to rescues that sometimes put those responders at risk.

That’s not uncommon during winter storms, according to Sec. Craig Price of the Department of Public Safety (DPS). But the intensity and duration of the two-part storm last month highlighted the perennial difficulty for state troopers during severe weather, Price told the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.